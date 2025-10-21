"WWM" Jauch is insulted Journalist and radio presenter Max Oehl from Stuttgart has a mutual acquaintance with Günther Jauch: Thomas Gottschalk. Oehl broadcast with him from the TV legend's garden during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Jauch was offended that the additional joker saw RTL as a counterpoint to "educational television". But the joker ensured that Max Oehl won 32,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Laura Voss from Cologne is studying Accounting and Taxation. She won 32,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Nathalie Schön is an architect and yoga teacher on parental leave. The candidate from Bad Nauheim in Hesse won 32,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Lawyer Silke Hellwinkel from Weinheim in Baden-Württemberg can play on next Monday for 4,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "WWM" Jauch is insulted Journalist and radio presenter Max Oehl from Stuttgart has a mutual acquaintance with Günther Jauch: Thomas Gottschalk. Oehl broadcast with him from the TV legend's garden during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Jauch was offended that the additional joker saw RTL as a counterpoint to "educational television". But the joker ensured that Max Oehl won 32,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Laura Voss from Cologne is studying Accounting and Taxation. She won 32,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Nathalie Schön is an architect and yoga teacher on parental leave. The candidate from Bad Nauheim in Hesse won 32,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Lawyer Silke Hellwinkel from Weinheim in Baden-Württemberg can play on next Monday for 4,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

A female joker had the laughs on her side: she had learned the answer to the quiz question on another channel - on "educational television". Jauch played offended. He also had a famous acquaintance in common with one of the candidates.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Journalist Max Oehl impressed on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with charm, humor and celebrity anecdotes - including a curious encounter with Thomas Gottschalk.

A minor scandal arose when a viewer with TV knowledge from "educational television" answered a question correctly - much to the mockery and later amusement of presenter Günther Jauch.

Oehl got as far as the 64,000 euro question, but failed a knowledge question about poppies and took home 32,000 euros. Show more

Max Oehl from Stuttgart is a journalist and radio presenter at SWR. "And are you allowed to compete on a commercial station like RTL?" asked Günther Jauch in his welcome speech.

The candidate answered in the affirmative: "We are free people." He had brought along a lucky charm that his wife's father had given him. Jauch wanted to know whether the gift was supposed to bring Max Oehl's wife or him luck. "Me too, because if the wife is lucky, I'm lucky too," replied the candidate. "The trail of slime has been laid," commented the presenter bitingly.

Worth 2000 euros: "What game on TV would the ancient Romans have wondered why the score was 54 to 1,101 when looking at the scoreboard?" CHE - ARS, ARS - LIV, LIV - MCI, MCI - CHE? The candidate tended towards answer C, but used the audience joker. 99 percent of the studio guests also voted for this answer. "Are they all stupid or very clever now?" thought Max Oehl aloud, which was met with restrained laughter in the room. "They're following you blindly," laughed the presenter. Whichever of the two interpretations was the right one, the answer proved to be correct.

After the 4000 mark, it emerged in small talk that Max Oehl knows a prominent friend and colleague of the presenter: Thomas Gottschalk. During the Corona period, Gottschalk was once supposed to broadcast from home while Oehl acted as an on-site technician. The TV legend greeted him "in traditional costume and a Seppl hat" in an apple orchard.

The show was presented there from deckchairs, while both were served snacks by Gottschalk's current wife. "It was surreal, but it happened," concluded the candidate. Jauch is a close confidant of Gottschalk, but even he had to admit: "I didn't know the story yet."

"Seen it on RTL+? That's why there's the plus"

Worth 8,000 euros: "Günther Uecker, who died in June, was often referred to as a ..." Nail artist, pincer master, dowel expert, chainsaw viruoso? The female telephone joker rightly guessed A.

The 32,000-euro question caused a scandal. "Where do medical practices rely on the expertise of visually impaired women who are trained as MTUs?" Hearing tests, early detection of breast cancer, dance therapy, birth preparation? A woman from the audience was asked to help as an additional joker. She was 100 percent sure: early breast cancer detection, as she had seen a report about it on TV. "Another program - educational television," she teased.

Günther Jauch looked unenthusiastic, while the audience laughed out loud. Playing offended, he ordered with a wink: "The lady can sit down. You may take someone else again." Then he laughed. "Seen it on RTL+? That's why there's the plus", the presenter jokingly tried to sell the channel as educational television.

The candidate took the hint and, after declaring his love for his wife, made another "slime line", as Jauch would say: "You learn something here too." The answer was correct.

Without the support of educational television consumers from the TV educated middle classes, Max Oehl was supposed to know for 64,000 euros: "Which foodstuff - according to its appearance - is divided into three varieties: blue, gray and white?" Elderberries, poppy seeds, plums, gorgonzola? The candidate capitulated and settled for 32,000 euros. The correct choice would have been "poppy".

How the other candidates fared

We learned from the overhang candidate Torben Löw from Dettingen in Baden-Württemberg that, according to Günther Jauch, he has a "strange hobby". He keeps ants as pets. His mother, who had traveled with him, was less than enthusiastic. "Would you rather he collected stamps?" Jauch asked her. She took it with a smile. Torben Löw's first question of the evening was the 2000 barrier. He went with 8000.

According to Jauch, Laura Voss from Cologne is studying "an insane course" that is "incredibly difficult" and has a failure rate of 50 percent. He was talking about the business administration field of accounting and taxation. He then added: "I don't want to scare you off. Everything is very simple here." In fact, the TV appearance turned out to be easier than a tax consultant degree: Laura Voss walked away with 32,000 euros.

Nathalie Schön from Bad Nauheim in Hesse won the same amount. Silke Hellwinkel from Weinheim in Baden-Württemberg can play on next Monday for 4000 euros.

