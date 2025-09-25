Heidi Klum (center) celebrated the "HeidiFest" in Munich - husband Tom Kaulitz and mom Erna were not to be missed. ProSieben

Heidi Klum celebrated a lavish Oktoberfest party with numerous stars in Munich's Hofbräuhaus - broadcast "live" on ProSieben. At least that's what one of the screens said.

Sven Ziegler

At the tapping of the barrel in Munich's Hofbräuhaus, Heidi Klum stood piqued for a moment in the beer shower. But that's also part of a lavish pre-Wiesn party, which Heidi Klum had planned shortly before the start of the Oktoberfest on Thursday evening. Roberto Blanco, Jürgen Drews, Marianne and Michael and numerous other stars from music and show business accepted the GNTM boss's invitation to the Bavarian capital.

ProSieben had advertised the "HeidiFest" in advance as a live show - and so the program was also identified by a screen insert from 8.15 pm. However, it didn't take long for the first viewers to notice a discrepancy between the television image broadcast from Munich and the view from the window. "It's now 8.42 pm for me, ProSieben has shown 'Live'. Strange that it's dark outside and still light in Munich," wrote one irritated fan on Facebook. He wasn't the only one.

Viewer malice: "Ah, then everything is 'live' where you are"

"So it's still light outside in Munich at 8/21 pm? That's interesting. The show can't be that live," someone else commented. As did this user: "It can't possibly be live! It's dark everywhere at 8.30pm and people are looking through the windows in the light!" - "Why is 'Live' boldly displayed when it's just a recording?" complained another viewer.

ProSieben did not fail to answer the objection on its official Facebook account. "It's live on tape," the station wrote. "Meaning: really happened, just with a small time shift. Not a trick!" However, the explanation didn't really sound convincing to some users. "Ah, so everything is 'live' with you then", someone commented maliciously. Others left laughing emojis on the broadcaster's statement.

Mixed fan reactions to the first "HeidiFest"

After the welcome on the red carpet, the journalists accredited for "HeidFest" were asked to leave the Hofbräuhaus shortly before 6 pm. Recording is likely to have started shortly afterwards - and therefore before sunset in Munich.

Incidentally, there were mixed reactions from the audience to the show. Opinions ranged from "Can you please do this more often" and "Such a great party" to "Such a bad playback show". Heidi Klum polarizes - and her first popular "Live on tape" show seems to be no different.