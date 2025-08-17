Dead at the age of 87: Former "Superman" villain Terence Stamp. (archive picture) Keystone

British actor Terence Stamp, who became famous as the villain in the "Superman" films, has died. He died on Sunday at the age of 87.

The British actor Terence Stamp has died. Stamp left behind an "extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and a writer, that will touch and inspire people for years to come", the family was quoted as saying.

Stamp's acting career spanned six decades, and he was also an author of memoirs and cookbooks, among other things. In the 1960s, he was one of the best-known faces of the "Swinging Sixties", the upbeat phase of a youthful pop and fashion culture centered in London.

Born in the British capital into a working-class family, Stamp became a film star as a young man. He wowed audiences with his role in "The Damned of the Seas" (original title: "Billy Budd") from 1962.

Worked with famous directors

In it, he plays a young and naive sailor among a hard-boiled ship's crew in the Anglo-French War at the end of the 18th century. Stamp won a Golden Globe for the role and was nominated for an Oscar.

The charismatic actor was also convincing three years later in the role of a mentally disturbed man in the thriller "The Catcher". Dark and enigmatic characters became Stamp's specialty. After a difficult phase in his career, he experienced a comeback with his roles as the villain General Zod in the two "Superman" films of 1978 and 1980.

Stamp has appeared in many commercially successful films, including "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" in 1999, and has worked with famous directors such as Peter Ustinov, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Federico Fellini, George Lucas and Ken Loach over the decades.

Stamp continued his acting career into old age. In 2021, he could still be seen in a supporting role in the horror thriller "Last Night in Soho".

