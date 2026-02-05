Ariel doesn't understand why Gil came back to camp after his accident: "What's the truth?" Picture: RTL

Musician Gil Ofarim is recovering from his accident. But the grace period in the RTL jungle camp ends quickly. Influencer Ariel shows herself ma. Day 13 mercilessly - and also fires up the deselection of a competitor.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For almost two weeks, celebrities have been fighting for the crown in the Australian bush in the RTL jungle camp

Once again, they have to face challenging jungle tests - and the viewers' vote.

Basel influencer Ariel is always good for a stir in the bush. The self-proclaimed guardian of virtue Ariel continued to ensure that there were always arguments between the participants. Show more

Gil Ofarim is doing well again so far, even if this time he is doing his representation duties in the RTL jungle camp almost permanently asleep, is unable to take part in any exams or night watches - and actually still looks badly marked by his fall onto a floating platform.

He complains of a "sore head" the day after. However, this is not only due to possible bruises and the painkillers wearing off, but also to the constant probing of a fellow camper:

Ariel did show a hint of empathy for Gil on day 13. But she quickly reverts to her toughness towards the man she constantly attacks as a "traitor" and "liar".

Ariel: "It's just a bad person"

"What happened to Gil, I wouldn't wish that on anyone, not even my worst enemy. I have total sympathy for anything health-related, and I'm sorry for Gil too," the influencer from Basel purrs on the jungle phone.

She continues: "But that doesn't change the fact that he's just a bad person to me. That won't change because he's injured at the moment."

She really resents the fact that Gil didn't pull the ripcord due to his health, but apparently came back to the smoking bushfire of his own free will. And she lets the man feel it, as presenter Jan Köppen notes almost a little sympathetically.

"God forgives - Ariel never does," he said, alluding to the similarly merciless harshness and self-righteousness of an old "Django" western.

Ariel talks about unsavory stranger-sleeping affair

"What's the truth now?" Ariel probes, wanting to know whether Gil is after money or something else? "I don't understand what you want to hear from me", erodes the singer's patience, who eventually retorts "You're gloating!" - and takes a rough look at her.

Ariel's inability to let things slide and her presumption that she is supposedly the only one in the camp with a moral compass quickly affects others too.

The woman, who says of herself that she was a girl scout for a long time, seems to follow the motto of remembering a bad deed every day.

And so she also rips into the unsavory sleeping-around affair between her campmates Eva (who had a brief affair with Samira's former husband) and the woman she once cheated on.

Eva Benetatou talks her head off and gets kicked out

The perfidious part: Eva Benetatou, who once made it to second place in the reality series "The Bachelor", falls into a kind of trap triggered by Ariel's thirst for revenge and persecution.

And ultimately with bad results, because Eva talks her head off during the night watch, develops crazy theories of justification - and is then punished surprisingly harshly by the audience:

Eva has to leave the camp. Her trip to Australia is over.

Bickering during the joint treasure hunt: Eva and Ariel keep bumping into each other on the hunt for goodies. In the end, they act as a team and are successful. But the former "The Bachelor" runner-up can no longer buy anything from her last big success: The TV audience votes Eva out! RTL

It's quite possible that an overly complacent, not really conclusive myth-making on her own behalf was her undoing: While watching over the campfire flames at night and whispering about the many faithless men out there, Eva has just put forward a thesis that she will bitterly regret after being thrown out by the RTL callers:

"I wish Samira would turn that into strength and then recognize her worth," she says about her own former one-night stand with Serkan Yavuz.

The self-proclaimed guardian of virtue Ariel

Shortly afterwards, self-proclaimed virtue guardian Ariel naturally doesn't miss the opportunity to add a little more fuel to the fire.

On the jungle phone, she starts by dispelling Eva's crude logic to the TV audience. "She's still sitting here with this mindset: 'I'm the heroine, I'm the strong one, I slept with her husband so she can come out stronger'," says Ariel about Eva. She continues: "I thought she was joking, but she's serious."

In the second step, she tells the theory of the supposed, beneficial learning effect to the actual victim, Samira, who is understandably stunned.

"You should be grateful to her," says Ariel to Samira. "She's the only one who made you realize that you're a strong woman," she reports on the night's girl talk.

Of course, the cuckold is left with nothing but an exclamation of bitter horror: "Wonderful," says Samira. Ariel had once again successfully sown discord. And curiously enough, Eva pays the bill: "I'm sad," she says after being kicked out.

Gil, on the other hand, remains in the "jungle camp". He is even said to be fit enough to compete in tests such as the "Kotzella Festival", where Samira, Simone and Hardy achieved six stars. But his most dangerous opponent is still very close by: Ariel's claws remain extended.

