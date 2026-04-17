Laura Poitras' documentary "Cover-Up" will open Visions du Réel on Friday evening. The US-American filmmaker and Oscar winner will be present in Nyon as a guest. Keystone

The Visions du Réel documentary film festival in Nyon sees itself as a compass in a world in which "reality is increasingly receding into the background". This year's national competition includes a striking number of films from German-speaking Switzerland.

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The festival will open on Friday evening with "Cover-Up" by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus. The documentary paints a portrait of US journalist Seymour Hersh, who investigated war crimes during the Vietnam War, Watergate and torture methods in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. The film was already screened out of competition at last year's Venice Film Festival.

It had taken Poitras "twenty years to persuade Hersh to take part", said Emilie Bujès, artistic director of the festival, when announcing the program to the Keystone-SDA news agency in March. The Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winner is best known for her film "Citizenfour" (2014), which traces the beginnings of the affair surrounding whistleblower Edward Snowden. As a special guest in Nyon, she will open the "VdR Industry" section reserved for industry members.

Swiss-German film strongly represented

Thirteen films have been programmed for this year's international feature film competition, three of which have a Swiss signature: the French-Swiss co-production "Dentro" by Elsa Amiel, the Swiss-French co-production "Saudades Eternas" by Emma Boccanfuso and "Heat" by Jacqueline Zünd.

Director Zünd is from Zurich and is not only concerned with the heat on our planet in this work. Last year she was at the Locarno Film Festival with her feature film debut "Don't Let the Sun", which poses questions about the influence of heat on human relationships.

Compared to previous years, Swiss-German productions are strongly represented in the national competition with seven out of 13 films. Of these, two productions come from the Zurich University of the Arts. One of these is "Allmend" by filmmaker Jonathan Jäggi. The intimate documentary shows encounters that Lilo, who is grieving for her father, has on Zurich's Allmend. There she searches for what her father might have observed between the highway and nature.

New "Borderlight" section

New at this year's Visions du Réel is the "Borderlight" section. It is intended for feature films that are closely based on reality. From German-speaking Switzerland, the film "Tristan Forever" by Tobias Nölle and Loran Bonnardot, which had its world premiere at the Berlinale in February, can be seen here.

The film asks whether there is a special place for every person. It is about a doctor who wants to move to the remote volcanic island of Tristan da Cunha in the South Pacific, which has been a place of refuge for him for years.

Commenting on the entire program with its 164 films from 75 countries, including an above-average number from Iran, the artistic director of the festival said in March that the films also reflected international current affairs with a certain delay - this year "with reference to Ukraine, Israel and Iran". The 57th Visions du Réel runs until April 26.