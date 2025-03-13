Aaron Goodwin at a movie premiere in Los Angeles in 2019. Bild: IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia

Police are investigating whether the wife of TV star and producer Aaron Goodwin ("Ghost Adventures") planned to murder him. She has been arrested.

Police found incriminating text messages at a Florida inmate's home in which she expressed her intention to have Aaron Goodwin killed.

She denies the allegations, but will stand trial on March 25 for solicitation and conspiracy to commit murder. Show more

The police are investigating Victoria Goodwin, the wife of well-known TV star Aaron Goodwin from the series "Ghost Adventures". The reason? She is suspected of having planned a contract killing of her husband. The investigation began after evidence emerged that she was working with an inmate in Florida.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested on March 6 in Nevada, where the couple lives. According to the police report, she allegedly tried to hire a hit man to kill her husband.

Investigators found text messages she had sent to the inmate in which she revealed her intentions. In one message, she asked, "Am I a bad person?" and stated that she had decided to "end his existence."

The plans were uncovered when law enforcement officials discovered a smuggled phone in the Florida prison. The messages indicated that a third person was to carry out the murder, and a $2,500 down payment was already being discussed.

Murder plot shocks Goodwin fans

Aaron Goodwin, known for his paranormal investigations, has been married to Victoria since 2022.

The news of the alleged murder plot has shocked his fans. On his Instagram page, many expressed their relief that he is safe.

Victoria Goodwin denies all allegations. However, she must stand trial. The next hearing is scheduled for March 25, at which she will have to answer charges of incitement and conspiracy to murder. Shortly before her arrest, she posted a picture on Instagram showing her playing mini golf with her husband.

The presumption of innocence applies.

