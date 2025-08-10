British TV doctor Xand van Tullek doesn't believe in washing at 40 degrees (symbolic image). Image: Keystone

TV doctor Xand van Tulleken advises against washing at 40 degrees because it is not hygienic enough and is energy-intensive. A Swiss expert explains to blue News whether this statement is really true.

The British TV doctor Xand van Tulleken thinks little of washing at 40 degrees. In his opinion, this temperature is too low to reliably remove pathogens from the laundry, while the energy consumption at 40 degrees remains relatively high compared to 20 or 30 degrees, the 46-year-old explained in a BBC morning program.

Van Tulleken recommends avoiding washing at 40 degrees altogether. For everyday use, 20 degrees is usually enough to clean clothes gently.

He only sets the washing machine to 30 degrees for sportswear, explains the doctor. If you want to kill bacteria, 60 degrees or more is the right temperature.

Detergents also play a major role

Does this mean that laundry should no longer be washed at 40 degrees?

"The question of whether a washing temperature of 20 degrees or 30 degrees is sufficient cannot be answered in general terms, as several factors are decisive," explains Robert Sporer from the Swiss textile testing institute Testex to blue News.

"In addition to the temperature, the detergent used, any additives (such as bleach) and the type and degree of soiling also have a significant effect on the washing result," he continues.

In principle, it can be said that everyday clothes, such as those worn in the office, are not particularly dirty and the clothes have only been worn once, which is why a lower washing temperature is often sufficient.

"However, it is not possible to conclusively assess whether 20 degrees or 30 degrees is sufficient in individual cases, as our laboratory has not yet carried out any specific tests on this," continues Sporer.

Washing at 40 degrees also has advantages

However, a higher washing temperature of 40 degrees also has advantages: for example, higher washing temperatures are much more effective at reducing microorganisms.

Many bacteria and fungi, especially those that typically occur on the skin, such as sweat and skin germs, are killed much more effectively at 40 degrees. "This is particularly relevant for hygienically sensitive laundry such as underwear, towels, bed linen or workwear," continues Sporer.

Grease and protein stains are also dissolved much more effectively at 40 degrees, as detergent ingredients such as surfactants and enzymes work optimally here. "Odors are also reliably removed," says Sporer.

Higher water temperatures would also remove residues better and thus extend the life of textiles. On the other hand, however, sensitive materials or special finishes could be damaged by frequent washing in hot water.

"We therefore recommend choosing the washing temperature depending on the intended use of the textiles, the degree of soiling and the manufacturer's instructions," concludes Sporer.

