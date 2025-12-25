As ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado, Collien Fernandes not only deals with emergencies on board in the TV series "Das Traumschiff", but also with emotional turbulence. Image: ZDF / Dirk Bartling

"A living TV dinosaur": this is how Collien Fernandes describes the ZDF series "Das Traumschiff". On the occasion of two new films, the actress reveals why the motif of longing is more relevant than ever these days.

Bruno Bötschi

Two new episodes of the TV series "Traumschiff": just in time for the cold winter - and back on board: Collien Fernandes

In the role of ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado, Fernandes not only has to deal with emergencies on board, but also with emotional turbulence.

On the occasion of the broadcast of the two new films - "Bora Bora" on Friday, December 26, at 8.15 pm, and "Africa: Madikwe" on Thursday, January 1, at 8.15 pm - the 44-year-old, who has been living on Mallorca for two years, talks about her professional ambitions.

Collien Fernandes also talks about her experiences with malicious deepfakes, digital abuse and fake profiles. Show more

Ms. Fernandes, if you could wish for something this Christmas, what would it be?

My wish is not so much for the festive season itself, but for this time - and that it will still be a good one. I hope that the year ends on an emotionally positive note.

Are there any Christmas traditions that are important to you?

My mother is a great baker and we love her cookies. I also bake a lot with my daughter. She is now really good at decorating and is therefore the decorating supervisor. We particularly like making Ottofees, which are the shortbread cookies from my children's book "Lotti and Otto". Apart from that, this Christmas will of course be different because of my personal situation. So there won't be much tradition this time.

What does it mean to you to be part of an iconic format like "Das Traumschiff", especially in these turbulent times?

This ship means an incredible amount to me, especially in my private life. I got to know people who are very important to me. We've become a really close-knit group. Especially in times when I wasn't doing well, that was very valuable. I know that I can call day and night if I'm feeling bad and that someone will always answer the phone. I am very grateful for these friendships.

Doesn't always playing the same role get boring at some point?

Well, it certainly doesn't get boring on this ship. On the contrary, we experience so much that I sometimes can't keep up with all the impressions in my head. This year we went from New Zealand via Bali, Bora Bora and Singapore to Iceland - I can't even remember the route.

After the impressive shore excursions, it's nice to come back to the ship - to our shared apartment. I know my way around there, it's like a second home, the distances are short. Sometimes someone calls spontaneously and says: "Come up, we'll all watch football together", and then we sit down together in our pyjamas. The fact that I get to travel around the world with my dearest friends is really a huge gift.

As a busy actress and mother of a 13-year-old daughter, how do you manage to maintain a balance between family and career despite filming, traveling and irregular working hours?

My daughter is already used to one of us being away for longer periods - her father used to travel a lot too. Whether he's shooting a movie in New York or I'm in Miami on the "Dreamboat" doesn't matter to her. So our lives have hardly changed in the last few years - except that she finds the ship totally exciting.

The fact that the "Jerks." crew is now filming the "Traumschiff" means that she has known the team since she was four years old and feels really at home on board with us. When I go to bed early because I have to be in make-up at six o'clock, she just goes to the musical with the crew. She loves life on the ship.

And that all fits in easily with your school schedule?

Yes, the vacations are much longer on Mallorca than in Germany. Of course, that plays into our hands ...

You can look back on a turbulent year. You were on the road a lot because of the two new "Traumschiff" films. How often have you recently had the feeling: "Now I want to set course for a desert island myself?"

Not really, because I had my people around me - on almost deserted islands. It would have been lonely without them, and that would have made me very sad. It was good to have people with whom I could talk about private matters.

The series mixes drama with romance and adventure. Do you think that the motif of wanderlust and longing works differently today - in times of social media and the relatively quick availability of dream trips and vacation destinations?

No. I think the films work because they serve a longing similar to social media. It worked in the past and it still works today. When I'm lying in bed with a cold, I also really enjoy watching "Traumschiff" movies.

They are part of the main cast of ZDF's long-running hit "Das Traumschiff": Collien Fernandes (Dr. Jessica Delgado), Florian Silbereisen (Captain Max Parger, center) and Daniel Morgenroth (Staff Captain Martin Grimm). Picture: ZDF und Dirk Bartling

I like immersing myself in this world, especially in these times. And I think that's exactly what the viewers like too. They go on a journey, discover other countries, dream, escape from everyday life, from the often terrible reality ... Influencers who spend their main time on beaches do exactly that, but with much less content.

Many criticize the fact that the makers have recently cast influencers like Sophia Thiel. You, on the other hand, are a traditional actress with training and experience. How do you feel about this development?

In my opinion, the question of whether someone has trained as an actress is irrelevant. What matters is whether someone acts well. There are a hell of a lot of people on film sets around the world who haven't had any classical acting training but are great actors - Daniel Brühl and Katharina Wackernagel, for example.

When the subject comes up on film sets, you realize that many of them didn't go to drama school. Acting is a profession of the heart. There are also directors like Dominik Graf who prefer to work with non-trained actors, as they are often more unbiased.

Of course there are influencers who act badly, but there are also trained actors who are bad. I've seen a lot of productions with trained actors in them and I didn't believe a single scene they did. At the end of the day, it's not a question of training, but of talent.

A question of talent - and commerce?

The episode in question is about a woman who is mistaken for an influencer, even though she isn't one. Suddenly she is courted, gets everything for free, everyone takes care of her - as we know from real influencers. I thought that was a clever, ironic way of dealing with the influencer trend. That's why it was logical to ask a real influencer for the role - and with Sophia Thiel, one who has a very reflective view of her own influencer existence. It was a perfect fit for the story.

And to the interests of younger viewers.

As far as the young audience is concerned, we don't need to worry. We have gained a lot of young viewers, which is not a matter of course for a format that has been running continuously since 1981. I am proud that we have succeeded in developing "Traumschiff" in such a way that the younger generation can also relate to it. After "Wetten dass ...?", we are the last living TV dinosaur.

Let's stay on the subject of social media: you only spoke about your bad experiences with malicious deepfakes, digital abuse and fake profiles on "Bosetti Late Night" in mid-November. To what extent did this change your view and your approach to social media?

My attitude is very clear: in order to prevent abuse like I experienced, we need mandatory identification online. In my case, someone registered in my name on social media without my knowledge and networked very widely with those around me. At some point, the person became increasingly flirtatious and sent naked pictures and sex videos that supposedly showed me - of course, they weren't actually of me.

Some people in my professional environment suddenly thought I was having an online affair with them. I was only made aware of it by the men. This is massive digital abuse that is currently affecting women in particular. In Germany, we are not sufficiently protected by law.

In my ZDF documentary "Deepfake Porn", we also look at the legal situation in comparison with other countries, such as the UK, where much tougher action is taken against it. I would like to see the same for Germany.

Shocking experiences - even for you as the mother of a daughter. Is social media already an issue in your home?

In my opinion, many children are on social networks far too early. But the problem is that if I forbid my daughter to use them, she will go on all these apps with her friends. Sometimes they watch TikTok clips for hours and are fed absolute garbage. I would like more parents to develop an awareness of the risks. At this stage of development, I would like to keep these networks away from her.

Is this attitude still appropriate today?

There are numerous studies that deal with the effects of social media on children in early adolescence. I think many more parents should be concerned with these effects. And I would like schools to introduce a subject on media literacy. I would like to see more media education.

Christian Ulmen and Collien Fernandes publicly announced their separation in September after almost 15 years of marriage. Picture: Getty Images

Young people should learn what a serious source is and what journalism means. At ZDF, I can't just claim anything in my presentations, I have to give sources. On YouTube, on the other hand, anyone can say anything. Many people still equate this. There is a lack of understanding of how journalistic work works and why you can trust certain sources more than others.

When you look back today on the time when you started your career - what advice would you give your younger self?

I would advise myself not to be so easily unsettled, and I would have liked to have warned myself about one or two men. And professionally, I should have listened to my gut feeling more often and not my management.

You also deal with images of women and men, social expectations and stigmas in your children's books "Lotti and Otto".

Yes, I generally deal a lot with images of men and women. Many men find it difficult to talk about their feelings because they have learned to swallow everything. It was drummed into them at an early age: "Boys don't cry."

In my ZDFneo documentary "No more Boys and Girls", we handed out T-shirts with the slogan "Boys don't cry" and asked who would put them on their son. Unfortunately, a hell of a lot of people did. That's exactly where I wanted to start with "Lotti and Otto".

How do you manage to make this complex topic accessible to children?

One example is Kunigunde: she is petite, wears a pink dress, has a full mane of hair and is very well-read. She is the type that is often portrayed in fiction as a "silly girl". It was important to me to show that a girl who likes pink dresses, bows and flowers can also be clever. We often get too stuck in images and they do something to us. If it's suggested to you that you're stupid, you think you're stupid yourself. Role stereotypes limit us.

One study found that boys have far less vocabulary for describing grief because they haven't learned to talk about their feelings. That's why it was important to me in the Christmas book that Otto talks openly about his feelings, cries and can admit when he's afraid of something. I think it's strong when boys and men can admit that they are afraid, when they can cry, when they are sensitive.

A topic that also demands more attention in the media?

Absolutely. There was once a scene on the "Traumschiff" where I was supposed to draw blood from the captain. According to the script, he was scared and I was supposed to make fun of it. But I thought that was wrong, because it's strong when he shows his fear.

We discussed it on set and decided that it would be much better if she took his fear seriously. Boys are allowed to be scared and girls are allowed to be smart and well-read and have a broader horizon that doesn't just include make-up and outfit issues. This also brings us full circle to TikTok.

Because you have to fight against content on social media when it comes to educational issues?

Pretty much. My daughter once said after an afternoon at a friend's house: "I want to be like that one influencer." I then asked: "Why?" - "Because she always does her nails so well in the video and goes out with beautiful handbags."

I would like to see a broader cosmos, especially for female influencers. It's often about the beautiful handbag - but isn't it much more interesting where she goes with her great bag?

The MaLisa Foundation looked at how men and women present themselves on social media and found that men deal with much broader topics. I think we women shouldn't limit ourselves so much.

