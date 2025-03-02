Andrea Zogg is one of Switzerland's best-known actors. He was a "Tatort" detective and starred in the Oscar-winning film "Journey of Hope". Now he is dealing with ageing in a play.

The Graubünden actor Andrea Zogg will be playing the leading role in the black comedy "Friday is Kiwi Day" at the Casinotheater Winterthur from March 6.

The play is all about age and getting older - and the problems this can lead to in a family.

blue News was able to attend the rehearsals and see how director Peter Niklaus Steine works out the subtleties with the actors.

"For me as an actor, the stage is the supreme discipline because, unlike in a movie, no one can cut me out and there are no tricks involved," says Zogg in an interview with blue News.

When Bernhard Lehmann, played by Andrea Zogg, lies down on the couch with his psychotherapist(Susanne Kunz), he is beside himself: a yoghurt is missing from the senior's fridge. And it's his favorite kind of kiwi, which he only treats himself to on Fridays.

For the psychotherapist, the case is clear: Lehmann suffers from obsessions. His adult son (Peter Zgraggen), on the other hand, believes that his father is suffering from dementia.

That, in a nutshell, is the plot of the black comedy "Friday is Kiwi Day", which will be performed at the Casinotheater Winterthur from March 6. But then suddenly everything turns out very differently.

Andrea Zogg: "The stage is the supreme discipline"

The ensemble around director Peter Niklaus Steiner has four weeks to work on the play. First they rehearsed for two weeks in the cellar, then on stage with a backdrop.

blue News visited the rehearsal and spoke to lead actor Andrea Zogg. "For me, the stage is the supreme discipline of acting because - unlike in the movies - no one can cut me out and there are no tricks."

That's why the 67-year-old wants to pursue this passion for as long as possible. Zogg once became famous through the Bernese "Tatort", when he played the detective constable Reto Carlucci at the beginning of the 1990s.

Actor Zogg breeds mini kiwis

Andrea Zogg says he is not afraid of getting older. "We all have to die at some point." At the same time, however, the actor tries to live in the now as much as possible.

He doesn't always succeed. "But it's wrong to live in the past, just as it's wrong to live in the future."

The actor particularly enjoys enjoying the now at home under his pergola while eating one of his home-grown mini kiwis. "They taste really good."

"Friday is Kiwi Day" will be performed at the Casinotheater Winterthur from March 6 to 30.

