"Roofman" tells the story of polite crook Jeffrey Manchester, who robbed many fast-food outlets. blue News spoke to Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst about the crazy true-crime story.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the early 2000s, Jeffrey Manchester became known in the USA as the "Roofman" because he broke into over 40 fast food outlets through the roof and robbed them.

The movie "Roofman" tells his amazing true story in the form of a fast-paced action and romantic comedy.

blue News spoke to lead actor Channing Tatum and co-star Kirsten Dunst about the background to this crazy true-crime story.

"Roofman" will be showing in blue Cinemas from January 8. Show more

The notorious but always charming Jeffrey Manchester robs over 40 fast food outlets - including many McDonald's branches - in the USA in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His clever burglary method earned him the name "Roofman". He would break into burger stores at night or early in the morning via the roof and wait for the early shift staff to empty the tills. Despite his brazen approach, the employees of the fast food chains always describe him as polite and considerate.

The motive for his daring robberies is simple: he wants to finally have enough money to give his family really nice presents for Christmas or birthdays.

In 2000, Jeffrey Manchester is caught by the police in North Carolina and receives a 32 to 45-year prison sentence. In 2004, the cunning crook manages to escape from prison, whereupon he holes up in the storeroom of a Toys'R'Us. During this time, he meets his new love Leigh Moore and becomes part of her community in the city of Charlotte. But he can't hide his true identity from her forever ...

A mix of fast-paced action comedy and touching love story

In "Roofman", director Derek Cianfrance ("Blue Valentine", "The Place Beyond the Pines") films this incredible true-crime story as a mix of fast-paced action comedy and touching love story.

The lead role of Jeffrey Manchester is aptly cast with Channing Tatum - a man with charm who can come across as both clever and stupid. At his side, Kirsten Dunst shines as Toys'R'Us employee Leigh, who gets involved with Jeffrey despite her initial skepticism.

blue News met the two Hollywood stars for an interview and talked to them about the background to this incredible true-crime story.

Exchange with inmate Jeffrey Manchester

Channing Tatum had the opportunity to talk to the real Jeffrey Manchester several times beforehand. Jeff is expected to be in prison until 2036.

Unfortunately, the combination of genres only works to a limited extent in "Roofman" - the balance between action film and romantic comedy does not seem to be optimally distributed. The love story slows down the previously fast-paced plot with the burglary and escape scenes during the course of the movie. This is probably also due to the fact that the romance doesn't really manage to enchant - although Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst master their performances with aplomb.

In addition, the plot of "Roofman" seems a little repetitive at times: lots of break-ins, lots of escapes, long periods of holding out, playing and hiding in Toys'R'Us.

Overall, however, "Roofman" is still a lot of fun and contains some brilliant moments. The narrative of this crazy true story inspires amazement from the ground up because it is hard to grasp. The break-ins at the McDonald's branches make for wonderfully curious situations with the employees. The safe house at Toys'R'Us allows Channing Tatum to rediscover the child in him - great fun! And some of the scenes in Leigh's community also have their charm. Among other things, Tatum is the cock of the walk at a coffee party with women of all ages. Don't let anyone think of Magic Mike!

"Roofman" opens in cinemas on January 8.

More videos