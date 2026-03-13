Charles Nguela is touring Switzerland with his new program "Timing". In the "Lässer" talk, the entertainer explains why comedy works despite crises and wars.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss comedian Charles Nguela is touring Switzerland with his new show "Timing" and discusses how crucial the right time can be for opportunities or disasters in life.

In the "Lässer" talk show, he explains that comedians are "like arms dealers" because social crises and missteps often provide the material for comedy, the aim of which remains to make people laugh in difficult times.

Nguela, whose father was murdered in the Congo and who fled to Switzerland at the age of 13, says that the audience's reactions after the shows show him how important humor can be as a brief escape from everyday life. Show more

Swiss comedian Charles Nguela is currently touring Switzerland with his new comedy baby. The title? "Timing".

In it, he tells stories from his life with a great deal of self-irony - about missed opportunities, embarrassing situations and moments when everything simply goes wrong. In doing so, he poses a central question: how important is the right timing in life? Between personal anecdotes, unexpected twists and turns and plenty of humor, Nguela shows that sometimes timing decides everything - and sometimes nothing at all.

Especially in times full of crises, wars and bad news, the question arises: how do you make people laugh at all? For the winner of the Swiss Comedy Award, this is precisely part of his job. In the show "Lässer", Charles Nguela says about comedians with a wink: "We're like arms dealers - we're happy when things go wrong." Moments like these are often the stuff that comedy shows are made of.

Nguela, who was born in the Congo, sees this as his strength: giving his audience two hours of comedy in difficult times, a distraction from all the terrible things in the world.

Charles Nguela's father was murdered in the Congo

Charles Nguela has fallen on hard times. He experienced violence and loss as a child. When he was five years old, his father was murdered during bloody tribal fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Together with his mother and four siblings, he then fled to South Africa before the family later came to Switzerland. Nguela was the youngest of the five children. The Nguelas settled in Switzerland when he was 13.

He grew up in Lenzburg AG. After arriving there, he first learned High German - and later Swiss German. Despite this, he talks about a wonderful childhood in the interview with Claudia Lässer. The family stuck closely together, says Nguela.

The Nguelas laughed a lot. An uncle was very supportive of the family. And his mother did everything she could to give her children a better life. He is still grateful to her to this day. Today, as a father of two, he can see even more clearly what his mother achieved back then.

"It's a high-risk job, one wrong word and you're gone"

For Charles Nguela, comedy is also "a high-risk job", as he says himself in the talk: "One wrong word on stage - and you're gone."

One example is US comedian Michael Richards, who hurled racist abuse at audience members during a performance in 2006 - after which his stand-up career was practically over. Roseanne Barr also lost her successful TV series in 2018 after a racist tweet and largely disappeared from the limelight.

Nevertheless, he knows exactly why he does this job. After his shows, people often come up to him and tell him that they could just laugh for two hours after a bad day. This is exactly what gives him the strength to carry on.

How the comedian met his wife - and what that has to do with timing, he tells us in the "Lässer" talk. He also reveals that his older daughter is very much like him in character and that she often makes him laugh.

You can watch the whole "Lässer" show with Charles Nguela here: