We feel for you, Ben - some days just suck

Ben Affleck has been going viral for a while now. The actor is celebrated for the "Sad Affleck" memes - he feels the same way we all do sometimes. Here you can find the best snapshots of sad or annoyed Ben.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The web identifies with Ben Affleck when he's at his limit.

The actor can always be seen in photos with an annoyed or sad expression on his face - and speaks from the soul of us all.

You can see some gems from "Sad Affleck" in the picture gallery. Show more

Anyone who has appeared in Hollywood films for more than 40 years knows a thing or two about pressure. Whether stressed or simply in a bad mood: Ben Affleck speaks from the soul of us all.

Various photos of the actor have been circulating on social media for a while now, for which he is being celebrated. All in the spirit of: He feels exactly the same as we all do sometimes! Some days just suck.

In the picture gallery you can see some of the "Sad Affleck" memes that are doing the rounds.

"Just have a resting, hard face"

Most of the snaps come from paparazzi, but Affleck can't hide his mood even during interviews or public appearances - such as at the Grammys. And the web doesn't hold it against him, but celebrates him for his unfiltered personality.

He himself had already commented on the "Sad Affleck" memes and simply said: "People are projecting something onto me that I don't feel at all. I just have a calm, hard face." Are you sure about that, Ben? Some photos speak volumes.

