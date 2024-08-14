blue News meets Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis on the red carpet at the Locarno Film Festival. It soon becomes clear that Cassis is not only a film fan, but can also tell us about a very special experience.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Locarno Film Festival is taking place in Locarno until August 17.

blue News meets Federal Councillor Iganzio Cassis there.

He tells blue News about his passion for films and talks about the importance of the festival. Show more

A quarter more Piazza visitors than last year, hot nights and a rousing Indian superstar receiving a lifetime achievement award: The Locarno Film Festival can look back on a good first half of the festival.

Discovering the festival as a child

In this interview, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis talks about a very personal experience at the festival.

Find out more in the video interview.

The Locarno Film Festival runs until August 17.

