blue News meets Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis on the red carpet at the Locarno Film Festival. It soon becomes clear that Cassis is not only a film fan, but can also tell us about a very special experience.
A quarter more Piazza visitors than last year, hot nights and a rousing Indian superstar receiving a lifetime achievement award: The Locarno Film Festival can look back on a good first half of the festival.
Discovering the festival as a child
In this interview, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis talks about a very personal experience at the festival.
Find out more in the video interview.
The Locarno Film Festival runs until August 17.
