"In my show, I show where Switzerland is paradisiacal, but also where it's not so paradisiacal": Michael Elsener on his show "How To Live in Paradise". Image: Keystone

Michael Elsener is one of Switzerland's most successful comedians. British comedy star Russell Howard, who took him on tour with him as a support act, has also noticed this. Is Elsener now planning an international career?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Michael Elsener has been one of the most successful cabaret artists in this country for years.

British comedian Russell Howard has also noticed this and invited Elsener as a supporting act for his European tour at the beginning of the year.

"To be able to perform in such beautiful, large venues in European cities like Paris, with an audience that really suits my comedy: I felt very privileged," says Elsener.

Elsener is now also receiving more and more requests from Switzerland to perform in English. This begs the question: is the 39-year-old even dreaming of an international career? Show more

Michael Elsener, at the beginning of the year you toured Europe with British comedy star Russell Howard. How was it?

It was great. To be able to perform in such beautiful big venues in European cities like Paris, with an audience that really suits my comedy: I felt very privileged.

I always made the first five minutes of my performance topical. So I was constantly developing something new. And Russell was incredibly appreciative. We talked about our performances in the dressing room and gave each other feedback. He taught me a lot again.

Do you know why Russell Howard chose you as the supporting act?

We met once at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, when I was mainly a spectator and simply performed at a few mixed shows. There he said: "If I'm ever looking for an opening act again, I'd love you."

Well, a few years later, his manager took care of it and somehow the note from back then seemed to get lost in the office. So he asked around with event organizers who he should book as the opening act. Luckily for me, the people he asked for advice said: "Book Elsener." (Laughs)

Now you've also been selected to perform at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, the largest and most prestigious comedy festival in the world. What does this engagement do to you - and how nervous are you?

I didn't expect them to include me in the official festival program. It's a huge festival with shows from early in the morning until 2am. A really good venue chose me and they have a lot of confidence in me.

I was allowed to perform at prime time at 8.20 pm. That made me extremely happy. And it really spurs me on. At the moment I'm so absorbed in honing my stand-up stories that there's no room for nervousness. But that will come.

Where and how often will you be able to perform your show "How To Live in Paradise" at the Fringe Festival?

I will be on stage practically every evening in August to perform my 60-minute show. Right in the festival center at George Square. The show is about the fact that many people say: "Paradise is always where you're not." And: "Switzerland is paradise after all."

In my show, I show where Switzerland is paradisiacal, but also where it's not so paradisiacal. In view of the state of the world, I show in the show how to think yourself into paradise - my interpretation of "The Secret Swiss Recipe", so to speak.

Are you the first Swiss comedian to perform at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh?

The great Ursus & Nadeschkin were there a few years ago. But apart from that, I'm not aware of any Swiss solo comedians who have appeared in the official festival program. Of course I want to represent Switzerland in a good way and show it: People, we Swiss are funny too. So not just when a Federal Councillor tries to speak English on CNN...

Does your humor as a comedian change when you speak English on stage - and if so, how?

That's a really interesting question. I actually find that when I speak English, I become a slightly different persona on stage. I formulate things more directly. By the way, I find the English language extremely practical for humor.

Why is that?

Let's say the word that makes you laugh is "apple". In English I can say: "And so: I ate the apple." People hear "apple" and laugh immediately. In German, I have to say: "And then I ate the apple." People actually want to laugh at "Apfel", but they have to wait until I've finished the sentence. This leads to a less immediate expression of emotion.

"Being able to perform in European cities like Paris in such beautiful large venues with an audience that really suits my comedy: I felt very privileged": Michael Elsener (left) on his tour with British comedy star Russell Howard. Image: Privat

British comedian Ricky Gervais said in an interview, "If you can laugh in the face of adversity, you're bulletproof." What makes you laugh in these complicated times?

I agree with that. A lot of the stories I tell in my English stand-up program were once painful experiences for me. I try to find humor even in difficult situations. Sometimes I succeed better, sometimes less. It often takes some time. When I draw my comedy from this, it is more profound and viewers often recognize themselves in my stories. So in the current world situation, I'm mainly laughing at myself.

The current situation in the world is oppressive. Does that change your job as a comedian?

I think the feedback from viewers has changed. I did a performance in English in Munich directly after the federal elections last February. The AfD had won 20 percent of the vote. The audience was extremely sad at the beginning. I started my set with jokes about Alice Weidel's contradictions and the behavior of a few people from the CDU.

Right up to the end of my set, I tried to build up a positive attitude to life. When I was briefly in the foyer afterwards, I'm sure 10 people said: "Thank you. Can I buy you a drink, please?" And they said: "You've given us back hope with your comedy."

I think comedy is an important outlet and a way to creatively fight back against people who have power over us.

Compared to the rest of the world, people in the British Isles see themselves as world champions of humor. Do you think they will also find the humor of a Swiss person funny?

I am very inspired by British humor. I recently tried out my show "How To Live in Paradise" in Switzerland. And the most positive feedback I got was from people who are originally from London. They said they liked this fresh, new kind of humor.

English humor is a successful export. Do you dream of an international career - or what are your future plans?

I like it here. There are a lot of people in Switzerland who mainly speak English. That means I'm getting more and more requests in Switzerland to perform in English.

But I mainly do English stand-up comedy because I want to challenge myself and learn a lot of new things. It also allows me to see my Swiss comedy from a new perspective. It feels very inspiring. It makes me rethink things. So my current plan is to find out more about myself thanks to English comedy.

More videos from the department