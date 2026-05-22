With "The Mandalorian and Grogu", the popular Star Wars series is now getting its feature film. blue News spoke to creator Jon Favreau about the Star Wars phenomenon and new cast member Sigourney Weaver.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new sci-fi adventure "The Mandalorian and Grogu" continues the story of the popular series with the cute baby Yoda in the movies.

The main character of the Mandalorian Din Djarin will continue to be played by Pedro Pascal, with sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver joining the cast.

In an interview with blue News, director Jon Favreau emphasizes the cult factor of Star Wars and describes the new possibilities for their adventures in the cinema.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is currently showing at blue Cinema Show more

Many Star Wars fans were delighted when the spin-off series "The Mandalorian" was released on Disney+ (in the blue SuperMax package) in 2019. With his look - the armor made of precious Beskar iron and the T-visor helmet - the main character is strongly reminiscent of the bounty hunter Boba Fett. When he first appeared in "The Empire Strikes Back", he became one of the fan community's favorites. Boba Fett is fascinating because he looks insanely cool and is mysterious. He is neither on the good side nor the evil side, but does not refrain from accepting orders from the Empire if they are lucrative.

The main character in "The Mandalorian" is also a bounty hunter. His name is Din Djarin and he is played by Pedro Pascal. Unlike Boba Fett, who was born a clone and inherited the Mandalorian armor without actually being part of the tribe, Din Djarin was adopted as a foundling by the Mandalorian clan and integrated into their culture.

A father figure for baby Yoda

At the beginning of the series, Din Djarin receives a mission from an Imperial officer to obtain a secret item of value for him. In fact, it is a living being - a baby of the same species as Yoda. The Mandalorian completes his mission and asks what is happening to the baby. Because the Imperial officer doesn't tell him, Din Djarin is overcome with remorse and decides to flee with the baby.

With his little companion named Grogu, "Mando" crosses the galaxy and together they plunge from adventure to adventure. While Grogu learns more and more and reveals unexpected powers, his mentor develops into an ever better father figure.

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Grogu and foster father Din Djarin are now a well-rehearsed team. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. On their latest adventure, they come up against the Hutt clan. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. Sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver now plays alongside lead actor Pedro Pascal. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. Familiar vehicles from the Star Wars universe provide a nostalgic effect. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. Leading actor Pedro Pascal at the preview in Los Angeles. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Grogu and foster father Din Djarin are now a well-rehearsed team. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. On their latest adventure, they come up against the Hutt clan. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. Sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver now plays alongside lead actor Pedro Pascal. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. Familiar vehicles from the Star Wars universe provide a nostalgic effect. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved. Leading actor Pedro Pascal at the preview in Los Angeles. Image: © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved.

The relationship between the two completely different characters, the dark and mysterious look - combined with classic western features - and the inclusion of well-known Star Wars characters made the series a real enrichment for the universe.

New possibilities on the big screen

After three seasons of the series, a new adventure now follows in the form of a movie. The concept is of course still the same. The relationship between Mando and Grogu is full of touching and funny moments. Stylistically, it is mainly neo-noir elements that characterize the look of the film.

In an interview with blue News, director Jon Favreau is very happy that he can now present "Mando" on the big screen. A feature film opens up new possibilities in terms of visual realization. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate to a younger audience what it feels like to experience "Star Wars" on the big screen! He speaks very highly of new cast member Sigourney Weaver: "She is the John Wayne of the science fiction genre and her experience is eminently important for the development of the Mandalorian adventure.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is now showing in cinemas.

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