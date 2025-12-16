James Cameron is once again putting all his eggs in one basket: with a budget of 400 million dollars, "Avatar 3: Fire and Ash" is set to continue the success story. Visually, the film offers a cinematic experience of superlatives.

Roman Müller

The most successful franchise in film history is entering its third round with the aim of continuing the financial success of its predecessors.

The story of the Sully family continues to develop, new races are discovered and the battle against the "Sky People" reaches a new level.

Visually, the third part once again sets new standards. Cameron has used new 3D technologies, making it even more immersive than ever before. Show more

James Cameron spent 400 million dollars on the new Avatar film. Logically, the star director expects nothing less than another hit movie for the history books.

And rightly so, as parts 1 (2009) and 2 (2022) are the first and third most successful cinema films of all time and together grossed over 5 billion dollars.

Visually, Avatar 3 once again sets new standards: Cameron built specially developed 3D camera systems with underwater performance capture. This technology allows realistic motion capture underwater for the first time - a milestone in film technology that can literally be seen.

Pandora has never been as immersive as in "Fire and Ash". The danger of falling into the "post-avatar blues" (see video review) after the movie is great.

A new Na'vi tribe puts Pandora in danger

The main characters remain familiar: Sam Worthington once again takes on the role of Jake Sully, the former marine who has finally decided to live as a Na'vi. At his side is Zoë Saldaña as Neytiri, the strong warrior and mother whose emotional depth characterizes the plot.

The story of her adoptive daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), which was still the focus of Avatar 2, takes a back seat. Instead, a previously unknown Na'vi tribe takes on a central role.

The "Ash People", who have turned their backs on the deity Eywa, become a threat to Neytiri and her family. Their leader is called Varang and is played with phenomenal malice and mystery by Oona Chaplin. Stephen Lang is also back as the tireless antagonist Colonel Quaritch.

Even if Avatar 3 has a few weaknesses in terms of storytelling, the cinematic experience is once again unique. The three and a half hours in Pandora feel like a vacation trip. You can find out more about the strengths of the film and details of the story in our video review - guaranteed spoiler-free.

"Avatar 3: Fire and Ash" opens at blue Cinema on December 17, 2025 .

