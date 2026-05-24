IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

The largest museum in the world has recently opened in Cairo. It took as long to complete as it did to build the Pyramid of Cheops. blue News visited the Grand Egyptian Museum and marveled at over 100,000 exhibits - these are our highlights.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Grand Egyptian Museum is a building of superlatives that deliberately works with size, visual axes and proximity to the pyramids of Giza. The architecture and exhibition design clearly focus on impact and monumentality.

In direct sight of the pyramids, the GEM builds a bridge between past and present and makes 4000 years of history directly tangible.

This listicle shows the exhibits at the Grand Egyptian Museum that particularly caught blue News' eye during its visit. Show more

"From these monuments, 40 centuries look down upon you." With these words, Napoleon Bonaparte is said to have sworn in his soldiers before the Battle of the Pyramids at dawn on July 21, 1798. The outcome was clear: around 30 fallen Frenchmen faced almost 5,000 killed or wounded opponents. The victory over the Mamluks paved Napoleon's way to Cairo and also marked the end of almost 700 years of Turkish rule in Egypt.

Ironically, the decisive battle did not actually take place at the pyramids. But Bonaparte was aware of their enormous symbolic power - and used them specifically for his propaganda. A similar sense of impact is also likely to have played a role in the choice of location for the new Egyptian National Museum.

Since 2005, the Egyptians have been building their al-matḥaf il-kabīr, literally translated as "the great museum" - almost an understatement for the 167,000 square meter monumental building. Although: the ancient Egyptians hardly needed any longer for the Pyramid of Khufu. It is also said to have been completed in around 20 years.

The dimensions of the Grand Egyptian Museum are monumental and can certainly compete with the pyramids in terms of impact: The front façade measures 800 meters, 81,000 square meters are available as exhibition space. Tutankhamun's tomb treasure alone is presented on 7500 square meters.

More than 100,000 exhibits await you in the GEM - a wealth that overwhelms visitors at first.

blue News was on site and shows you a selection of the highlights that you should not miss in the world's largest archaeology museum.

The hanging obelisk

Even before you enter the huge entrance hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum, one detail will make you frown: an obelisk is not standing on the floor - it is floating. The 15.5-metre high and 87-tonne colossus from the time of Ramses II rests on four black basalt pillars.

The impressive backdrop of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza is dominated by the monumental façade and the hanging obelisk of Ramses II enthroned in front of it. Christian Thumshirn

And there is a good reason for this:

The obelisk is also inscribed at the bottom. The cartouche of the pharaoh was hidden on its underside for over 3500 years. It only became visible when it "floated" - quite curious and unique in the world.

The underside of the hanging obelisk with the cartouches of Ramses II. Christian Thumshirn

An archaeological wow-moment that shows that even millennia-old monuments can still surprise.

First Ramses II, then the museum

When you enter the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), you immediately stand in front of the giant: Ramses II. The 83-ton statue had to be placed in the entrance hall early on - it would have been almost impossible to move it into the finished building later due to its weight. The museum was therefore practically built around the pharaoh.

The colossal statue of Ramses II stood at the main railway station in Cairo for around half a century before being transported to the new museum site near Giza in August 2006. Christian Thumshirn

Before that, the monumental sculpture stood for years in the middle of the hustle and bustle, right next to Cairo Central Station, also known as Ramses Station.

A little warning in passing:

Hatshepsut: the pharaoh with a beard

A wide staircase takes you to the gallery area.

The monumental staircase in the GEM is itself an exhibition space: colossal statues are arranged thematically along the steps and tell of the power, gods and kings of Ancient Egypt. IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Between the larger-than-life statues, you can't miss the first woman on the pharaoh's throne: It happened sooner than you think, because Hatshepsut often had herself portrayed as male.

Queen Hatshepsut: beard, royal apron and masculine stature Christian Thumshirn

Beard, royal apron, male stature: In ancient Egypt, the pharaoh was by definition a man. In order to secure her power, Hatshepsut therefore did not present herself as a woman, but as a ruler.

But the colossal statue tells us even more: after her death, her successor Thutmose III had many of her statues desecrated and her name removed from the cartouches.

He was probably less interested in personal revenge than in politics: he wanted to erase a woman on the throne from history - and strengthen his own dynasty. This is precisely what makes Hatshepsut one of the most exciting objects in the GEM.

Everything in color

It's worth taking a closer look, even in this case:

You can still see traces of paint on the skirt of the middle figure today - a detail with an aha effect. In ancient Egypt, sculptures were almost always painted in color. Color was not just decoration, but a statement: it made power, divinity and rank visible.

Ramses II between Ptah, the god of creation and craftsmanship, and the lion goddess Sekhmet, goddess of war and healing. Christian Thumshirn

The monumental statue shows Ramses II between Ptah and the goddess Sekhmet. What looks like bare stone today was once brightly painted. The remaining pigments are a reminder that ancient Egypt was not grey, but surprisingly colorful.

Egyptian sculptures - including this group of statues - were originally almost completely painted. The remains of paint visible today on the skirt of the middle figure confirm this practice. Christian Thumshirn

In the shadow of the pyramids

It is worth making a stop here. The panoramic windows on the second floor of the GEM are deliberately oriented towards the pyramids of Giza. After all, the museum is not located here by chance: It was built within sight of the pyramids to combine old and new. Inside the treasures, outside their original context.

The design of the museum is based on precise visual axes that are directly aligned with the tops of the three pyramids of Giza. This alignment was a central element of the architectural competition. Christian Thumshirn

The architecture plays with this axis - your gaze automatically wanders from the museum back to the monuments for which many of the objects were once created. A quiet moment with a great effect - and one of the best views in the world.

An old acquaintance

We actually wanted to leave him out. You know Tutankhamun: Gold mask, world fame, seen a thousand times before.

Tutankhamun's gold mask is the most famous archaeological find from ancient Egypt. It weighs over 10 kilograms and consists of two layers of high-carat gold. Christian Thumshirn

But this is not possible at the GEM. Because all 5398 finds from his burial chamber are actually on display here - in their entirety, for the first time ever. And suddenly you are amazed anew: at everyday objects, game boards, sandals - and even boomerangs.

Just some of Tutankhamun's tomb figurines: a total of 413 ushabtis were found in his burial chamber. They are made up of 365 figures for each day of the year, 36 overseers per week and a further 12 monthly foremen. Christian Thumshirn

Luxury for the feet

They look simple, are reminiscent of modern flip-flops and tell a lot: the straw sandals from Tutankhamun's tomb are made of woven plant fibers from the Nile and date back to the New Kingdom.

A total of over 80 pairs of sandals were found in Tutankhamun's tomb - a luxury that only the elite could afford in ancient Egypt, as most people walked barefoot.

But there could be a second reason for the large number of sandals: Researchers today suspect that Tutankhamun had problems walking and was particularly reliant on supportive footwear.

These straw sandals were found in Tutankhamun's tomb. They are strikingly reminiscent of today's flip-flops and show how timeless their design is. Everyday objects also had their place in the afterlife in Ancient Egypt. Christian Thumshirn

These black sandals (see picture below) are part of Tutankhamun's tomb inventory, which has hardly been shown to date.

They lay hidden in storage for over 100 years after their discovery and have never been exhibited publicly. Until recently, they were in the restoration rooms of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, being prepared for their grand entrance.

One of over 80 pairs of sandals from Tutankhamun's burial chamber in the Valley of the Kings - on public display for the first time at the Grand Egyptian Museum. Christian Thumshirn

Tutankhamun's boomerangs

Yes, you read that right: Tutankhamun's tomb also contained boomerangs. They show that the most famous pharaoh was not only buried with gold, but also with everyday objects. The curved throwing sticks were probably used for hunting birds - and were also a sign of leisure and status.

This aerodynamic boomerang from Tutankhamun's tomb combines sacred splendour with practical use: while in the afterlife it ritually symbolizes the pharaoh's triumph over chaos, in this world such throwing sticks were actually used as effective hunting weapons for hunting marsh birds. Christian Thumshirn

The boomerangs from Tutankhamun's tomb are around 3300 years old and are among the best-known examples from antiquity. However, they are not the oldest known. Archaeologists have found similar throwing devices dating back to the Stone Age.

A silent star made of wood

A damaged wooden head flashes out from between the gold and glitter - and immediately catches our eye with its grace. The object appears fragile, almost inconspicuous, and yet it is magically attractive.

In Egyptian mythology, the head of Nefertem (Tutankhamun) symbolizes rebirth and the awakening of life from the primeval lotus blossom. Christian Thumshirn

The sculpture shows the young King Tutankhamun in the form of the god Nefertem. According to ancient Egyptian mythology, Nefertem emerged from the primeval waters as a lotus flower at the beginning of the world. He embodies the first sunlight and the daily new beginning of creation. The god is depicted rising from a blue lotus flower - a powerful symbol of rebirth and eternal life.

The small wooden head was found in the pharaoh's outer coffin and is considered one of the most important works of art from the Amarna period.

It is possibly no coincidence that we are so moved by this damaged wooden object: Tutankhamun ascended the throne when he was around nine years old and died at around 19. The delicate Nefertem head quietly tells of the hope for a new beginning - and the desire for a life beyond death.

Cheops' sun barque

One minute a finely crafted wooden head from the Amarna period - and the next an object that is larger than life: the sun barque of the pharaoh Cheops is around 43 meters long and is one of the largest original exhibits in the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The Cheops barque is a completely preserved ship from ancient Egypt that was built for Pharaoh Cheops (ca. 2589-2566 BC). Christian Thumshirn

To see it, you leave the main building and cross a wide open space. It is only in a separate part of the building that the wooden ship, which is over 4600 years old, reveals its full potential.

For a long time, the solar barque was exhibited in its own museum right next to the Pyramid of Khufu. It was only for the Grand Egyptian Museum that it was elaborately transported and restaged.

Both archaeologically and religiously, the wooden ship is a key object: in ancient Egypt, the pharaoh was supposed to use this barque to travel through the heavens together with the sun god Ra after his death.

Built entirely without nails, it is a masterpiece of ancient Egyptian engineering - and a highlight of the GEM.

Close-up of the ancient construction method: Hand-woven ropes fix the solid cedar planks of the sun barque in V-shaped drilled channels without the use of metal. Christian Thumshirn

For repeat offenders

If you return in a few years, you will see a new highlight:

The second sun barge of Cheops is being built piece by piece: only the steel framework is still visible, on which the original wooden planks will be gradually assembled over the coming years. IMAGO / Matrix Images

The second sun boat of Khufu was found in a sealed pit south of the Khufu pyramid - dismantled, badly damaged in places, but completely preserved. It will now be reassembled at the GEM over several years.

We think: A good reason to come back.

Better less than too much

The Grand Egyptian Museum is huge - architecturally clear, but not always intuitive. The wide halls and long paths are impressive, but can also be overwhelming.

So our final tip: don't go for all-or-nothing. Let yourself drift, take breaks - and save something for next time. Because this museum is definitely too big to tick off in one day.

The GEM - as we have also discovered - rewards a visit without haste.

This article was created in collaboration with Edelweiss.

All information in a nutshell get there : Edelweiss will be flying to Giza/Cairo Sphinx Airport several times a month from October 2026. The flight takes around 4 hours and the first piece of sports baggage in the normal category (max. 23 kg) travels free of charge. Bookable at How to: Edelweiss will be flying to Giza/Cairo Sphinx Airport several times a month from October 2026. The flight takes around 4 hours and the first piece of sports baggage in the normal category (max. 23 kg) travels free of charge. Bookable at flyedelweiss.com

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