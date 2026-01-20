All was - probably - still well with the world: the Beckhams at the Netflix premiere of their series. Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham in London 2023 (from left to right). IMAGO/Avalon.red

Brooklyn's explosive accusations against his parents Victoria and David make headlines in the English-speaking media. And the Beckhams? Remaining stubbornly silent. An overview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brooklyn Peltz Beckham makes serious accusations against his parents David and Victoria Beckham on Instagram, including emotional manipulation, control and sabotage of his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

The main points of contention are Nicola's burst wedding dress, a controversial wedding dance and alleged family exclusion and pressure to hand over the naming rights.

Media reports and statements from those involved partly contradict Brooklyn's account, while he himself rejects any reconciliation and speaks of a definitive break with his family. Show more

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham makes serious accusations against his parents David and Victoria Beckham on Instagram.

We took a look at the British media - and this is how they report the rift:

"The Sun" headlines: "Stylist says wedding dress was 'a year in the making' - contradicting claims"

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly made serious accusations against his parents, especially his mother Victoria Beckham - including that she allegedly canceled Nicola Peltz's wedding dress "at the last minute".

But this narrative is now beginning to falter: stylist Leslie Fremar clearly contradicts Brooklyn Beckham's statements to The Sun. She emphasizes that Nicola Peltz's wedding dress was by no means a spontaneous replacement, but had been planned and prepared for around a year. In doing so, she is publicly questioning Brooklyn's version of events - and further fueling the family drama surrounding the Beckhams.

"Daily Mail" headlines: "Vogue contradicts Brooklyn's dance allegation against Victoria Beckham"

The dispute over the wedding dance has become a symbol of a deep rift in the Beckham family.

While Brooklyn Beckham has publicly accused his mother of taking away the most important moment of his wedding day - she "hijacked" his first dance with his wife unannounced - the official report from US Vogue paints a very different picture, reports the Daily Mail.

Earlier statements from stylists also contradict his account of the wedding dress.

"People" headlines: "Ex-assistant to David Beckham responds to attack on his parents: 'The truth always comes out'''

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former personal assistant, has spoken out publicly about Brooklyn's reckoning with his parents, according to People.

After Brooklyn Beckham accused David and Victoria Beckham of trying to sabotage his marriage to Nicola Peltz in emotional Instagram posts, Loos demonstratively stood behind him. In the comments, she wrote that she was glad Brooklyn was finally standing up for himself and explained: "The truth always comes out."

She also said she felt very sorry for Nicola Peltz as she "knew too well what they could be like".

Loos had worked for David Beckham in 2003 and later claimed to have had an affair with him. The Beckhams have not yet commented publicly on the claims.

Page Six headlines: "Why Brooklyn Beckham finally snapped - The turning point in the explosive row"

According to "Page Six", Brooklyn Beckham has made a final break with his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

An insider speaks of a massive loss of trust, which marked the turning point last week - shortly before Brooklyn published his explosive statement.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz had long tried to resolve the conflict privately, but their trust was finally destroyed. The couple were particularly frustrated to keep reading reports that they felt were untrue.

Brooklyn accuses his parents of deliberately using the media to protect their image and sabotage his marriage. He also talks about control, alleged attempts at bribery over the rights to his name and the controversial wedding dance with his mother. David and Victoria Beckham have not yet made any public statements, but according to insiders they are still hoping for a reconciliation.

"Guardian" headlines: "Brooklyn Peltz Beckham: 'I don't want to reconcile with my family'"

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has spoken openly for the first time on Instagram about his split with his parents David and Victoria Beckham and explained that he does not want a reconciliation.

He accuses them of controlling the family's public image for years and trying to sabotage his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

According to Brooklyn, his parents have repeatedly given false stories to the media to protect their image. He also claims that Victoria Beckham canceled the making of Nicola's wedding dress at short notice and pressured him to sign away the rights to his name before the wedding.

He also describes a humiliating moment at the wedding when his mother "hijacked" the first dance.

Brooklyn says his wife was treated disrespectfully by his family and excluded from important events.

Since keeping his distance, he no longer suffers from anxiety and only wants peace, privacy and a happy family life, writes the Guardian.

The six posts at a glance: Post 1 : "I have been quiet for years and have done everything I can to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me no choice but to speak out myself and tell the truth about at least some of the lies in print. I don't want to reconcile with my family. I am not being controlled - I am standing up for myself for the first time in my life. All my life, my parents have controlled the narratives in the media about our family. Staged social media posts, family appearances and inauthentic relationships were an integral part of the life I was born into. Lately, I've seen with my own eyes the lengths they go to in order to place countless lies in the media - usually at the expense of innocent people - just to maintain their own facade. But I believe that the truth always comes out in the end."

Post 2 : "My parents have tried tirelessly to sabotage my relationship since before I got married - and it hasn't stopped to this day. My mother pulled out of making Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute, even though Nicola was really looking forward to wearing her design. This forced her to find a new dress at short notice. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured me and tried to get me to give up the rights to my name - which would have affected me, my wife and our future children. They insisted that I sign before the wedding, as the contract would have come into force then. My hesitation affected the payout and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mother even went as far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I had decided to place my nanny Sandra and Nicola's Nanni at our table as neither had husbands. Both our parents had their own tables which were right next to ours."

Post 3: "The night before our wedding, family members told me Nicola was 'not related by blood' and 'not part of the family'. From the moment I started standing up for myself and my family, I have been subjected to endless attacks from my parents - both privately and publicly - which have been leaked to the press on their instructions. Even my brothers were made to attack me on social media before suddenly blocking me everywhere last summer. My mother interrupted my first wedding dance with my wife, which was planned weeks in advance - to a romantic song. In front of around 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage where my romantic dance with my wife was supposed to be. Instead, my mother was waiting there to dance with me. She danced with me in a very inappropriate way in front of everyone. I have never felt so uncomfortable or humiliated in my life. We wanted to renew our vows to create new memories of our wedding day - memories that bring us joy and happiness, not fear and embarrassment."

Post 4 : "My wife was repeatedly disrespected by my family - no matter how hard we tried to come together as a unit. My mother has repeatedly brought women from my past back into our lives in a way that was clearly intended to put us both in an uncomfortable situation. Despite this, we traveled to London to see my father to celebrate his birthday, but were turned away for a week while we waited in the hotel trying to spend time with him. He refused all our attempts at contact, except when it came to his big birthday party with hundreds of guests and cameras on every corner. When he finally agreed to a meeting, it was on the condition that Nicola wasn't allowed to be there. That was a slap in the face. Later, when my family traveled to Los Angeles, they completely refused to see me."

Post 5: "In my family, public self-promotion and advertising partnerships have top priority. The Beckham brand comes first. Family 'love' is measured by how much you post on social media or how quickly you drop everything to turn up for a family photo - even if it's at the expense of work commitments. For years, we traveled to every fashion show, party and press event to showcase our 'perfect family'. But when my wife once asked my mother for support to help dogs rescued during the Los Angeles fires, she refused."

Post 6: "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely twisted. In fact, I was controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with severe anxiety. For the first time in my life, this fear has disappeared since I distanced myself from my family. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I've chosen and have found peace and relief. My wife and I don't want a life shaped by image, media or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness - for us and our future family." Show more

