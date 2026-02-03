A look into the control room of "Schweiz aktuell" KEYSTONE

After a good year away from the media company, Michael Weinmann is returning to SRF. From May 2026, he will once again present the news magazine "Schweiz aktuell".

He succeeds Oceana Galmarini, who is moving to RTR.

Weinmann left SRF at the beginning of 2025 and most recently worked for the airline Swiss. Show more

Michael Weinmann will soon be back in front of the SRF camera. The 44-year-old will take over the moderation of the news magazine "Schweiz aktuell" again from May 2026. The broadcaster made the announcement in a press release on Monday. Weinmann replaces Oceana Galmarini, who is taking on a new role at RTR.

For Weinmann, it is a return to a familiar workplace. "Returning to SRF and 'Schweiz aktuell' feels like coming home for me," he is quoted as saying in the press release.

His heart beats for live television and for telling stories from Switzerland. He is looking forward to new projects, encounters and working with the team.

Departure after just one year

Weinmann left SRF at the end of February 2025 and has since worked as Head of Media Relations at the airline Swiss. He previously worked for the public broadcaster for around 15 years - including as editor of the domestic editorial team, presenter of "Schweiz aktuell" and, since 2020, as a Formula 1 commentator. SRF did not say why he is returning to SRG after less than a year.

Returnee Michael Weinmann will take over the moderation of the TV program "Schweiz aktuell" again from May 2026. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

The broadcaster has welcomed his return. "I am extremely pleased about Michael Weinmann's return," says Head of TV News Gregor Meier. His experience, creativity and enthusiasm for live television are "a great asset for SRF and our audience".

Galmarini moves to RTR

Oceana Galmarini has hosted "Schweiz aktuell" since March 2020. In future, she will work in a newly created role at RTR as a producer for series and documentaries for digital channels. Before joining SRF, she worked as an editor at RTR for several years.

"The last six years have been an adventure," says Galmarini as she says goodbye. She is looking forward to helping shape a new format while returning to her roots, both professionally and personally. Gregor Meier also regrets her departure, but is pleased that she will remain with SRG.