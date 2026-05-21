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"Commander in Beef" is currently going viral Well, which president does this buffalo remind you of?

Christian Thumshirn

21.5.2026

With its blonde mane and big star appearance, this buffalo is currently conquering the internet. In Bangladesh, hundreds of people are flocking to the farm - because the animal VIP reminds them of someone. But just who?

21.05.2026, 15:00

21.05.2026, 15:51

Everyone knows them: People - or animals - with a hairstyle, a look or a charisma that immediately brings back memories. Some lookalikes seem almost too perfect to be a coincidence.

Trademark: blonde mane

This is exactly what happened to this buffalo from Bangladesh. His distinctive blonde mane and self-confident appearance have long since earned him cult status online - even if officially any resemblance is purely coincidental.

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