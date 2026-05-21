With its blonde mane and big star appearance, this buffalo is currently conquering the internet. In Bangladesh, hundreds of people are flocking to the farm - because the animal VIP reminds them of someone. But just who?

Christian Thumshirn

Everyone knows them: People - or animals - with a hairstyle, a look or a charisma that immediately brings back memories. Some lookalikes seem almost too perfect to be a coincidence.

Trademark: blonde mane

This is exactly what happened to this buffalo from Bangladesh. His distinctive blonde mane and self-confident appearance have long since earned him cult status online - even if officially any resemblance is purely coincidental.

More videos from the department