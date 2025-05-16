Salar Bahrampoori has been a presenter for 25 years, including at SRF. On "On the Rocks", he talks about his career, his passion for skiing and his new dog-sitting app.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Salar Bahrampoori looks back on his time on "Faces & Stories" in the show "On the Rocks".

He tells us which moment made him particularly uncomfortable and made him break out in a sweat.

In addition to his media career, he is a passionate skier.

He is also currently developing a dog-sitting app, inspired by his dog Liesli. Show more

The whole of Switzerland knows his voice: Salar Bahrampoori (46) is an integral part of the media landscape. The Grisons native inspires with his dialect, versatility and surprising appearances - whether as the presenter of "Gesichter & Geschichten" (formerly "Glanz & Gloria"), as a car expert on "Tacho" or as a ski instructor in his own format "Skischule Salar".

In an interview on "On the Rocks", Bahrampoori looks back on his time on "Gesichter & Geschichten". "I have very good memories," he says. Especially how the team was able to experiment with a lot of freedom: "We were able to try out so much, portray exciting people and show events that no one else covered."

He often found himself in embarrassing situations, for example when he had to interview Swiss football star Xherdan Shaqiri in a cheese suit. "I was sweating then!" admits Bahrampoori. "Footballers aren't born with a sense of humor, and he didn't even know what the cheese suit was all about."

"I spend more time with Liesl than with my partner"

Away from the camera, Bahrampoori is a passionate skier. "I learned to ski at an early age, it was always the most important thing for me," he says. He also sees the patience and technique that the sport requires as a parallel to his profession: "As a presenter, you don't have to take yourself too seriously and be able to fail sometimes. We're naked on stage - that gives me a kick."

Another important part of his life is his dog Liesli. She not only accompanies him every day, but is also the inspiration for his latest venture: a dog-sitting app, which is due to be launched in July. "I spend almost more time with Liesl than with my partner," admits Bahrampoori with a grin. The app is designed to help dog owners find trustworthy care - a project close to the presenter's heart.

You can find out why Salar Bahrampoori is also called "Dictator" here in the show: