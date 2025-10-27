Julia Roberts can be seen in Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt" (archive image). Vianney Le Caer/Invision via AP/dpa

Julia Roberts plays the lead role in a "MeToo" social play in "After the Hunt". She told us in Los Angeles what she thinks about the movement, why she "snorts" at the topic of women's roles in the film and what her biggest "aha" moment was at school. blue News was there.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "After the Hunt", Julia Roberts plays a professor who is confronted with an allegation of abuse at school - a topic that also resonates in her private thoughts about trust, protection and responsibility.

In the interview, she talks about privacy, parental concerns, role choices and the appeal of complex characters like Alma, who shows deeply wounded sides.

Roberts praises co-star Ayo Edebiri as outstanding, talks humorously about the shoot - including a real slap in the face - and questions common narratives about women's roles in film. Show more

Together with director Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts sits down on the sofa in the bar of the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles, right under a series of photos of Tina Turner in stage action. The Hollywood star rolls back her blazer sleeves and crosses her legs.

It's time for the roundtable interview: "I'm running on half brain power," she jokes right at the beginning, pointing out that she has already given several interviews in different time zones in the last few days and is tired.

Nevertheless, Julia Roberts gives a few interesting insights into her world of thought here and at a press conference in New York. We have summarized the highlights.

Julia Roberts on...

... her children and the "MeToo" trap

I've never really understood these assaults, but that's the way the world is. You can't protect children from it, but hopefully you can equip them with enough knowledge, understanding and attention. I worry about all my children equally. There are different risks for everyone. My daughter is a strong girl, but I no longer worry about her because she is female. She assures me how careful she is when she runs all over town. I also don't want her or me to live in a state of fear that something might happen all the time, because that reduces the quality of life.

... who is the best person to trust

I think we all have that voice inside us, or a feeling when you meet someone, to move closer or take a step back. I certainly have complete trust in my inner voice. It has always served me very well in life.

... the omnipresence of cell phones

I've walked into rooms where every person was staring at a smartphone with their head down. Once I said out loud: the only thing I know about you is who should dye their hairline. [laughs] On the subject of cell phones.

Julia Roberts at the premiere of "After the Hunt" in London on October 11: "I'm very picky." Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/dpa

... about her right to privacy

We all have the right to privacy, even those who spend part of their lives in the public eye. You have to decide how open you want to be. This has changed for me over the years. It's easier for me today to want to keep something to myself. I no longer feel like I'm offending someone if I don't want to answer a question. When I was younger, I used to feel it was a sign of bad manners not to answer questions. Now I know that it's not about manners, but about what I do or don't want to do with certain information.

... about moments that silence them

We all want to be heard and seen for who we really are. If I don't say something - which rarely happens - it's because I don't have the words at the moment. Sometimes it just takes time.

... roles that she particularly likes

I'm very picky. I wait for something that I find very difficult. I don't have to love a character like Alma in "After the Hunt", but I have a lot of empathy for her. There's a lot broken with her and she's constantly shielding herself. It was interesting to take her apart and let the light shine through the cracks. She has completely different instincts to me. It's fun to play that. With this movie, I was also attracted to the small town setting, of course Luca and the ensemble. I must have spoken to one or more people from the cast every week since we shot the movie in August 2024. That shows that we obviously experienced something meaningful together.

... Co-stars who make her nervous

There are a lot of people who make me nervous. It's exciting when someone you've admired for a long time but never met comes to your house. That's what happened in this movie with Chloë Sevigny. Suddenly she's at the door. She has this [devastating] lash. It hit like a nail in the coffin of my fears. It was pretty funny.

... High flyer Ayo Edebiri (" The Bear ") and the slap she got from her

She really slapped me in "After the Hunt".

Director Luca Guadagnino asks: But not in a way that hurt, right?

Honestly, there's no such thing as a nice slap. [laughs]. Ayo is extraordinary. She is so thoughtful and innovative. She's a great representative of her generation. We had a great time. She takes her work very seriously, but also knows when to put it aside and have fun. I like that too. We're goofy in the same way. You can't walk around in serious mode all day.

... the development of women's roles on screen

People only ever talk about the development of women in movies. Why not also talk about the development of men? It makes me a bit sniffy, because every character is different. Some are powerful, some are weak, some are enlightened and some are lost - and it doesn't matter whether it's 1920 or 2004.

... a big aha moment at school

My English teacher blew me away with the Canterbury Tales. And she showed us the movie "Becket". That was the first time I could identify with older English men. I felt their pain and cried their tears. I am forever grateful to her for that.

... in which subject she would most likely see herself teaching

If I were to teach myself, I would probably be a home economics teacher. It's something you can do for a living.

