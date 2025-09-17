Samuel Koch is paraplegic after his accident on "Wetten, dass...?". Picture: Uwe Anspach/dpa

Was Samuel Koch's tragic accident on the ZDF program "Wetten, dass...?" almost 15 years ago an accident at work? The German Federal Social Court in Kassel is now hearing the case.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost 15 years ago, "Wetten, dass...?" contestant Samuel Koch suffered paraplegia in an accidental stunt on the ZDF show.

In 2020, Samuel Koch applied for the accident to be recognized as an accident at work, but the first instances refused.

Now the German Federal Social Court in Kassel will hear the case at the end of September. Show more

It is almost 15 years since Samuel Koch suffered paraplegia in an accident during a stunt on the TV show "Wetten, dass...". The question now arises as to whether the author and actor was covered by accident insurance as a contestant on the ZDF show. The German Federal Social Court (BSG) in Kassel will deal with this at the end of September.

Samuel Koch had already applied for the accident to be recognized as an accident at work in 2020. However, he was unsuccessful with the employers' liability insurance association, the Mannheim Social Court and the Baden-Württemberg State Social Court.

The reasoning: Insurance cover as an employee or "as an employee" was ruled out. Koch had acted as his own director, as he had put together his team himself and organized the competition entry.

Court to decide at the end of September

Insurance cover for voluntary work was also ruled out. Although Koch was working for an institution under public law, his appearance was motivated by his own economic interest in presenting his skills and becoming known, according to the arguments of the lower courts.

The contestant lodged an appeal against this. The 2nd Senate of the BSG intends to hear the case on September 24.

On December 4, 2010, Samuel Koch made a bet with Thomas Gottschalk on the ZDF show "Wetten, dass...?" that he would be able to overcome five cars of increasing size driving towards him in a forward somersault while wearing jumping boots. According to the BSG, he concluded an unpaid contract with the broadcaster for this.