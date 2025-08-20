  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Shameful", "Cancel it completely" What blue News readers say about the new SRF "Tagesschau kompakt"

Carlotta Henggeler

20.8.2025

Florence Fischer alternates with other SRF anchors to present "Tagesschau kompakt".
Florence Fischer alternates with other SRF anchors to present "Tagesschau kompakt".
SRF

Since the beginning of the week, the midday and early afternoon edition of "Tagesschau" has been served in a light version - for cost reasons. This cutback is causing heated discussions among blue News readers. Is SRF making savings in the right place?

20.08.2025, 10:58

20.08.2025, 11:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • For cost reasons, the "Tagesschau" at 12.45 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been reduced to a "Tagesschau kompakt" edition.
  • In a maximum of five minutes, the breaking news of the day is finely portioned and served as "Tagesschau kompakt".
  • This change has concerned many blue News readers and led to many comments.
Show more

The "Tagesschau" editions at 12.45 p.m. and 6 p.m. have been reduced to a compact edition since Monday, August 18.

As a result, the most important news is presented in a maximum of 5 minutes. News to snack on at a time when viewer attention is reduced to Tiktok user time. The reason? SRF's cost-cutting measures.

The "Tagesschau" in mini-format triggered strong reactions among blue News readers.

For cost reasons. SRF

For cost reasonsSRF "Tagesschau" undergoes significant change

Some viewers welcome the reduced news program: "Cancel both completely - the main evening edition is enough," says reader ChrisTheBike.

Reader comment on the article "SRF "Tagesschau" undergoes significant change".
Reader comment on the article "SRF "Tagesschau" undergoes significant change".
blue News Screenshot

The accusation that "the same reports run from morning to evening" is also repeated by several voices.

"You could do without these two news programs for all I care": comments Sevele.
"You could do without these two news programs for all I care": comments Sevele.
blue News Screenshot

"Tagesschau kompakt": "A 5-minute snack is shameful for a democratic country"

"A 5-minute snack is shameful for a rich and democratic country like Switzerland", warns Leser - and even calls for higher payments to public broadcasters.

Reader GOVEG4N: "Not everyone informs themselves via fake news or propaganda - many people value serious, independent media."
Reader GOVEG4N: "Not everyone informs themselves via fake news or propaganda - many people value serious, independent media."
blue News Screenshot

Other readers are also disappointed about the streamlining of the "Tagesschau" editions:

Icon: "News should be saved for last!"
Icon: "News should be saved for last!"
Screenshot blue News

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Austerity measures continue. SRF is now also cutting

Austerity measures continueSRF is now also cutting "Tagesschau" broadcasts

Secret revealed. New SRF correspondent blown away by the wind

Secret revealedNew SRF correspondent blown away by the wind

"Take care of him"This is Bigna Silberschmidt's emotional farewell to "10vor10"

More from the department

"Life is upside down"TV star Charlotte Potts makes cancer public

Public service. Thomas Schmidheiny family plans an art museum in Bad Ragaz SG

Public serviceThomas Schmidheiny family plans an art museum in Bad Ragaz SG

"Ocean of awfulness"Aubrey Plaza talks about "daily struggle" after her husband's death