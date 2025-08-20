Florence Fischer alternates with other SRF anchors to present "Tagesschau kompakt". SRF

Since the beginning of the week, the midday and early afternoon edition of "Tagesschau" has been served in a light version - for cost reasons. This cutback is causing heated discussions among blue News readers. Is SRF making savings in the right place?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you For cost reasons, the "Tagesschau" at 12.45 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been reduced to a "Tagesschau kompakt" edition.

In a maximum of five minutes, the breaking news of the day is finely portioned and served as "Tagesschau kompakt".

This change has concerned many blue News readers and led to many comments. Show more

The "Tagesschau" editions at 12.45 p.m. and 6 p.m. have been reduced to a compact edition since Monday, August 18.

As a result, the most important news is presented in a maximum of 5 minutes. News to snack on at a time when viewer attention is reduced to Tiktok user time. The reason? SRF's cost-cutting measures.

The "Tagesschau" in mini-format triggered strong reactions among blue News readers.

Some viewers welcome the reduced news program: "Cancel both completely - the main evening edition is enough," says reader ChrisTheBike.

Reader comment on the article "SRF "Tagesschau" undergoes significant change". blue News Screenshot

The accusation that "the same reports run from morning to evening" is also repeated by several voices.

"You could do without these two news programs for all I care": comments Sevele. blue News Screenshot

"Tagesschau kompakt": "A 5-minute snack is shameful for a democratic country"

"A 5-minute snack is shameful for a rich and democratic country like Switzerland", warns Leser - and even calls for higher payments to public broadcasters.

Reader GOVEG4N: "Not everyone informs themselves via fake news or propaganda - many people value serious, independent media." blue News Screenshot

Other readers are also disappointed about the streamlining of the "Tagesschau" editions:

Icon: "News should be saved for last!" Screenshot blue News

