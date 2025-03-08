Convection, hot air, top and bottom heat: ovens have numerous functions. IMAGO/Dreamstime

Modern ovens have a number of functions. But what do the individual symbols mean and when is which setting used? blue News tells you.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you An oven has various functions, which are marked with different symbols.

Top and bottom heat and convection are settings that are used frequently and are familiar to most people.

However, certain functions are less common. blue News explains the symbols on the oven. Show more

Anyone who regularly bakes cakes, prepares lasagne or serves up a pizza will know that a modern oven has a number of functions that are not even used.

While most people are probably familiar with convection or top and bottom heat and these are among the most frequently used functions, many people frown at the mention of pyrolysis or the sight of jagged lines.

But the oven is actually a true marvel of technology. You just have to know how to use which function correctly and then the kitchen appliance becomes a real all-rounder.

But beware: the functions explained below are basic functions that are among the most common oven operating modes. However, there are other settings depending on the model - so it's worth taking a look at your model's manual.

So that you can benefit more from the settings of your oven, you will find the individual functions explained simply below:

Fan

A well-known function is the fan setting on the oven. It is indicated by a fan or a fan plus a vertical line at the top and bottom.

With air circulation, a fan ensures that the heat generated by the upper and lower heating elements is distributed evenly throughout the oven. As this distributes the heat throughout the interior of the oven, several dishes can be heated at the same time.

This function also saves electricity, as it requires around 20 to 30 degrees less than normal top and bottom heating.

Fan in a circle

As with the convection function, the hot air function is also marked with a fan. The difference in the symbol: A circle surrounds the fan. This stands for a heating element located in the oven behind the fan, which heats the air directly. This function eliminates the need to heat up the oven, which in turn is good for the environment.

Fan in a circle and line at the bottom

If you turn to the mode that displays a fan in a circle plus a line at the bottom, you have switched to the pizza function. Why is this setting particularly suitable for the Italian specialty? The hot air distributes the air evenly inside the oven and the bottom heat ensures that the base is baked to a nice crisp.

Serrated line/s at the top

One or two jagged lines at the top indicate that the setting is the grill function of the oven. If there are two lines, then the setting is even stronger.

Of course, an oven cannot achieve the same result as a real grill, but with the right setting it comes pretty close.

In grill mode, the top heating elements emit even more heat than is the case with the top heat. Perfect for gratinating gratins or getting the surface of meat or fish crispy. For the best end result, move the tray or rack to the top level.

Fan and serrated line at the top

With the fan and a serrated line at the top, the heat comes from above. The fan helps to distribute the hot air evenly inside the oven. What happens next? The fan-with-grill setting works like a rotisserie, which is particularly good for roasting of all kinds.

Lines at the top and bottom

A very common function is a straight line at the top and bottom, i.e. top and bottom heat. With this setting, the heat is generated at the top and bottom, which enables even baking.

While the circulating air can often dry out the food with hot air or convection, this is not the case with top and bottom heat. A good choice, especially when baking cakes or bread or preparing meat and stews with a long cooking time.

Top line

As the line suggests, the heat only comes from above. Similar to the grill function, dishes are also baked well with the top heat, just less strongly. Gratin dishes or casseroles are therefore also well served with this function.

Bottom line

In contrast, the heating elements in the bottom heat function only heat from below, which can be recognized by the symbol of a line at the bottom. This function cooks food gently and is therefore a good choice for tray bakes, for example, so that they are cooked through at the bottom but not burnt at the top.

3 clouds on top of each other

The three clouds shown represent the steam cooking function in the oven. This setting is not available on all appliances, but if it is, steam is distributed inside the oven at regular intervals during the cooking process. A gentle method of cooking vegetables or fish.

Snowflake/star and droplets

If you see a snowflake or a star in combination with a drop on the control dial, this is the defrost function. With this setting, frozen dishes are carefully heated. The temperature is between 30 and 60 degrees.

Drip

If only one drop is visible, then this function is not for defrosting dishes, but simply for cleaning the oven. With this setting, soiling is soaked so that it can be removed more easily.

Small circles

Modern appliances today have an even more powerful cleaning function called pyrolysis. As there is no standardized symbol for this, it varies - and is shown in the form of small circles or decreasing angles in a square.

With this setting, the oven is heated to such an extent that fat or food residues turn to ash. Afterwards, the interior only needs to be wiped clean with a damp cloth or the residue wiped out with a small broom.

However, this function consumes quite a lot of energy, so it is not necessarily environmentally friendly. This is because an extremely high temperature is maintained in the oven for hours.

Light bulb

Need a light in the oven? Turn it on with the light bulb symbol. Then no heat is emitted, only the inside of the oven is illuminated. But remember, the light bulb itself also emits a little heat.

Other symbols and functions

Depending on the appliance, there are other symbols and functions that are not listed here. So it always helps to take a look at the manual.

For example, there are also three vertical waves that are used to keep food warm or dry the interior. Other symbols are possible - take a closer look and consult the instructions.

More videos from this section