A new study shows that one in three women in Europe feels uncomfortable in a swimming costume. Wearing a bikini has been considered a scandal since 1946. But Swiss woman Ursula Andress changed that. Do you know the history of the bikini?

A recent study shows that one in three women feel uncomfortable in a swimming costume and one in five men feel uncomfortable in swimming trunks.

The bikini has been around since 1946 and was initially considered a scandal.

The trend only boomed from the 1950s onwards. Thanks in part to the Swiss actress Ursula Andress.

She played Honey Rider in the 007 film "Dr. No" and appeared in a bikini.

The sun is shining, temperatures are rising. Summer is here and Mr. and Mrs. Swiss go to the swimming pool, lake or river to cool off.

But how much do they like slipping into their swimwear? What is their favorite item?

A new study by the market research institute YouGov Switzerland asked 5263 people how comfortable they feel in their swimwear.

One in three women feel uncomfortable in a bikini or swimsuit and one in five men in swimming trunks.

The bikini was considered a scandal

When the bikini came onto the market in 1946, few dared to wear it. It was considered a scandal.

It wasn't until the 1950s that two stars changed that: Brigitte Bardot and Ursula Andress, because they could be seen in a bikini on the big screen.

