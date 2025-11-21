Harry and Meghan have been living in the USA for years, far away from the British royal family. (archive picture) Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry rarely reveal details about their family life in public. In a new interview with a fashion magazine, the American actress provides new insights.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Duchess Meghan gives rare insights into her family life in the "Harper's Bazaar" interview and emphasizes the protection of her privacy.

What she particularly appreciates about Prince Harry is his unconditional love and playful nature, which also encourages her own creativity.

Meghan works from home on her lifestyle brand to better combine family and career. Show more

Duchess Meghan (44) rarely speaks in public about her family life with Prince Harry (41) and their two children Archie (6) and Lilibet (4) in Montecito, California.

The Duchess made an exception for the winter issue of the well-known fashion magazine "Harper's Bazaar". The reason? She is the cover face of the issue.

In the interview, Meghan Markle talks about her life in the spotlight - and how she has learned to protect her private life: "My boundaries have become stronger," the mother-of-two told Harper's Bazaar. Today, she finds "other ways to protect myself."

When the conversation turns to husband Prince Harry - whom she affectionately calls "H" - the former "Suits" actress gets emotional. "He loves me so unconditionally and courageously," gushed the American. No one in the world loves her more than him, "so I know he'll always be there for me."

What the Duchess loves most about her H

Duchess Meghan revealed a sweet detail: she particularly loves Harry's "playfulness": "I was very attracted to that. He has also awakened these qualities in me."

This character trait shapes every area of her life. The 44-year-old also says: "Even in business, I want us to be playful and enjoy discovering new things and being creative."

In order to be close to her family, she works from her home office on the further development of her lifestyle brand As Ever. She loves life as a mother of two and an entrepreneur: "Playing in the sandpit with my children and sitting in the front row at a fashion show at the same time. I think as soon as you start making all your personal decisions dependent on the opinions of others, you lose your authenticity."

More videos from the department