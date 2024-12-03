Wham filmed the video clip for "Last Christmas" in Saas-Fee 40 years ago. The catchy hit quickly became a Christmas classic. That was easy, wasn't it? Are you ready for trickier questions?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you George Michael's "Last Christmas" is probably the most-played Christmas hit. He shot the video forty years ago in Saas-Fee.

In the blue News Christmas song quiz, we delve into the world of Christmas song classics.

Presenter Vania Spescha wants to know, for example, when "Silent Night, Holy Night" was first performed.

Or would you have known how long José Feliciano tinkered with the lyrics for "Feliz Navidad"? Show more

"Last Christmas" by Wham is considered the modern Christmas classic. But many people also sing "Silent Night, Holy Night" or "Feliz Navidad" with great fervor around the quiet days of Christmas.

Lyrics already popular in the Middle Ages

However, most people know next to nothing about the origin and creation of these songs. Or do they? - It is astonishing, for example, that despite the Latin liturgy, our ancestors were already singing Christmas carols in German in the Middle Ages. Would you have guessed correctly?

You can test your knowledge in the blue News Christmas song quiz and shine as a know-it-all under the Christmas tree in future.