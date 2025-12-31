A New Year's Eve classic: Miss Sophie's 90th birthday. Annemarie Aldag/NDR/dpa

The "Dinner for One" sketch is cult. But what was life like for Miss Sophie and James before their famous dinner? A new series sheds light on this - including a tiger skin.

The series "Miss Sophie - Same Procedure as Every Year" tells the prehistory of the cult sketch "Dinner for One".

In a modern, colorful production with well-known German actors, Miss Sophie's fight for her inheritance, her love story with James and a murder case are the main themes.

Despite humorous allusions to the original sketch, the makers had to deal with complex copyright issues and therefore decided not to use the title "Dinner for One". Show more

A tiger skin as a tripping hazard, an increasingly drunk butler and an elderly birthday boy: for many, the black-and-white sketch "Dinner for One" has been a New Year's Eve tradition since childhood. This year, too, the short film is being shown on many channels.

But in the 18 minutes that the sketch from the 1960s lasts, many questions remain unanswered: How close are 90-year-old Miss Sophie and her butler James really? And what connection did she have with her imaginary birthday guests during her lifetime? The six-part prequel "Miss Sophie - Same Procedure as Every Year" provides the answers.

This is where Sophie and James met

1911 at a country castle near London: the progressive noblewoman's daughter Sophie (Alicia von Rittberg) and the son of the house butler, James (Kostja Ullmann), are secretly in love. But an intrigue causes the unlikely couple to part ways after her 21st birthday.

Seven years later, the two meet again at a party hosted by the British king (Wotan Wilke Möhring). She wants to invite rich, marriage-minded men to her estate, which is about to be forcibly sold. Sophie woos the bachelors Mr. Pommeroy (Moritz Bleibtreu), Mr. Winterbottom (Frederick Lau), Sir Toby (Jacob Matschenz) and Admiral von Schneider (Christoph Schechinger), among others.

After a dating marathon, as viewers know it from the "Bachelorette", Sophie has to make a decision, especially as the romance with James picks up speed again and she also has to solve a murder later on.

A different color than the black-and-white sketch

The prequel to the outdated cult sketch is given a modern interpretation: in color instead of black and white, in German instead of English. The self-confident Sophie is ahead of her time, and toxic masculinity is also mentioned at one point.

"I think that 'Miss Sophie' has its own humor and its own color, which you like or don't like," von Rittberg told the German Press Agency (dpa). "You don't have to dig to find out whether it has exactly the same tonality as the sketch."

Ullmann as young James is also happy to have had all the freedom he wanted as an actor. "It was clear to me pretty quickly that I wanted to free myself from anything familiar first. What Freddie Frinton played is simply unique and stands completely on its own."

A dinner with soup, sherry and skål

There are always little allusions to the cult sketch, for example at dinner for five. There's mulligatawny soup, Sir Toby asks James for a little more sherry, and Admiral von Schneider clicks his heels together while toasting ("Skål!"). Even the seating arrangements of the four gentlemen are correct.

And even a tiger skin can be seen in the first episode. "I can reassure all viewers: There will be stumbles. Perhaps even a little more surprising than you'd expect," says Ullmann.

"It's a real ensemble film and is very reminiscent of theater. I really, really enjoyed it," says Bleibtreu. However, the French accent of his drinking-loving and flamboyant Mr. Pommeroy takes some getting used to.

Complicated rights issues

The makers of the series, led by the writing duo Tommy Wosch and Dominik Moser, had to deal with complicated copyright issues beforehand, as they revealed at a press event.

For example, they were able to secure the rights to the phrase "Same Procedure as Every Year", which Sophie says several times in the sketch. In the end, however, they had to abandon the title "Dinner for One".