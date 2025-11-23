"You can still eat it, it was only on the floor for three seconds." Many people are familiar with sayings like this from childhood - and yes, we often say them to make everyday life easier. However, the rule does not hold up scientifically. It's not the time spent on the floor that matters, but what it's like and what has actually fallen on it. Moist food on smooth floors absorbs dirt and germs particularly quickly.

Image: iStock/lofilolo