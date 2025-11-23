  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nutrition myths in check What happens to chewing gum in the stomach? Does milk go bad during a thunderstorm?

Carlotta Henggeler

23.11.2025

Nutrition myths in check
Nutrition myths in check. What happens to chewing gum in the stomach? There are many childhood myths about this. One claims that swallowed chewing gum stays in the stomach for seven years. Another warns that it can stick to the stomach. Both are wrong. Although the body cannot digest chewing gum, it does not get stuck in the digestive tract - it is excreted as normal.

What happens to chewing gum in the stomach? There are many childhood myths about this. One claims that swallowed chewing gum stays in the stomach for seven years. Another warns that it can stick to the stomach. Both are wrong. Although the body cannot digest chewing gum, it does not get stuck in the digestive tract - it is excreted as normal.

Image: iStock/Sergii Gnatiuk

Nutrition myths in check. The old myth that milk spoils more quickly during thunderstorms persists. People used to believe that electrical charges in the air made it sour - a plausible explanation in times without refrigerators. However, the heat, which typically precedes summer thunderstorms and causes milk to spoil more quickly, was probably to blame. Today, the fridge ensures that milk is completely unaffected by thunderstorms.

The old myth that milk spoils more quickly during thunderstorms persists. People used to believe that electrical charges in the air made it sour - a plausible explanation in times without refrigerators. However, the heat, which typically precedes summer thunderstorms and causes milk to spoil more quickly, was probably to blame. Today, the fridge ensures that milk is completely unaffected by thunderstorms.

Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa

Nutrition myths in check. "You can still eat it, it was only on the floor for three seconds." Many people are familiar with sayings like this from childhood - and yes, we often say them to make everyday life easier. However, the rule does not hold up scientifically. It's not the time spent on the floor that matters, but what it's like and what has actually fallen on it. Moist food on smooth floors absorbs dirt and germs particularly quickly.

"You can still eat it, it was only on the floor for three seconds." Many people are familiar with sayings like this from childhood - and yes, we often say them to make everyday life easier. However, the rule does not hold up scientifically. It's not the time spent on the floor that matters, but what it's like and what has actually fallen on it. Moist food on smooth floors absorbs dirt and germs particularly quickly.

Image: iStock/lofilolo

Nutrition myths in check. Small children eat sand and dirt - it is almost impossible to avoid this completely. So the saying quickly arises: "Dirt makes bacon." The message behind it: A little dirt is supposed to strengthen the immune system. But it's not quite that simple. Excessive hygiene can indeed be harmful, but one thing remains clear: cleanliness is important - and dirt is not a health booster.

Small children eat sand and dirt - it is almost impossible to avoid this completely. So the saying quickly arises: "Dirt makes bacon." The message behind it: A little dirt is supposed to strengthen the immune system. But it's not quite that simple. Excessive hygiene can indeed be harmful, but one thing remains clear: cleanliness is important - and dirt is not a health booster.

Image: iStock/Zmaj88

Nutrition myths in check. When it comes to motivating children to eat healthily, adults like to resort to creative stories. For example, the classic: if you eat spinach, you'll get muscles like Popeye. Spinach does indeed provide a lot of iron - important for muscle function. But real strength requires more: protein, regular training and an overall balanced diet.

When it comes to motivating children to eat healthily, adults like to resort to creative stories. For example, the classic: if you eat spinach, you'll get muscles like Popeye. Spinach does indeed provide a lot of iron - important for muscle function. But real strength requires more: protein, regular training and an overall balanced diet.

Image: iStock/galitskaya

Nutrition myths in check. For a long time, eggs were considered a no-go for people with high cholesterol. Today it is clear that the influence of eggs on cholesterol levels is much smaller than previously assumed. They are neither the main cause of high levels nor should they be avoided as a matter of principle. The entire diet remains the decisive factor - not the morning egg.

For a long time, eggs were considered a no-go for people with high cholesterol. Today it is clear that the influence of eggs on cholesterol levels is much smaller than previously assumed. They are neither the main cause of high levels nor should they be avoided as a matter of principle. The entire diet remains the decisive factor - not the morning egg.

Image: iStock/Ralf Liebhold

Nutrition myths in check. "Eating after 6 p.m. makes you fat" - a claim that persists but has not been scientifically proven. What matters is the total amount of calories over the day. If you consume more energy than your body uses, you will put on weight - regardless of the time of day. And: very fatty or sweet meals are generally not a good idea, whether in the morning or in the evening.

"Eating after 6 p.m. makes you fat" - a claim that persists but has not been scientifically proven. What matters is the total amount of calories over the day. If you consume more energy than your body uses, you will put on weight - regardless of the time of day. And: very fatty or sweet meals are generally not a good idea, whether in the morning or in the evening.

Image: IMAGO/imagebroker

Nutrition myths in check. Many parents talk about sugar shock when children seem overexcited after sweets. Although sugar provides energy, there is no scientific link between sugar and hyperactivity. Often the two simply coincide: exciting parties - and sweet snacks.

Many parents talk about sugar shock when children seem overexcited after sweets. Although sugar provides energy, there is no scientific link between sugar and hyperactivity. Often the two simply coincide: exciting parties - and sweet snacks.

Image: KEYSTONE

Nutrition myths in check. Many consumers believe that light products are automatically healthier. However, these foods are often fundamentally unhealthy - whether light or not. Even if fat or sugar has been reduced, they often remain high in calories or very sweet. The better choice is real, unprocessed alternatives such as fruit and vegetables.

Many consumers believe that light products are automatically healthier. However, these foods are often fundamentally unhealthy - whether light or not. Even if fat or sugar has been reduced, they often remain high in calories or very sweet. The better choice is real, unprocessed alternatives such as fruit and vegetables.

Image: Robert Günther/dpa-tmn

Nutrition myths in check. It is often said that you can only start the day at your best if you have eaten breakfast beforehand. However, many people don't feel like having breakfast as soon as they get up. Many prefer to drink coffee and eat later - and that's okay. The important thing is to have a balanced diet overall. Not everyone needs breakfast to be fit in the morning.

It is often said that you can only start the day at your best if you have eaten breakfast beforehand. However, many people don't feel like having breakfast as soon as they get up. Many prefer to drink coffee and eat later - and that's okay. The important thing is to have a balanced diet overall. Not everyone needs breakfast to be fit in the morning.

Image: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Nutrition myths in check. Many people wash raw meat before preparing it. This is supposedly to remove germs. In fact, washing is rather counterproductive, as the bacteria are at best spread even more by the splashing water. Frying or cooking reliably kills the bacteria on the surface anyway, so washing is not necessary.

Many people wash raw meat before preparing it. This is supposedly to remove germs. In fact, washing is rather counterproductive, as the bacteria are at best spread even more by the splashing water. Frying or cooking reliably kills the bacteria on the surface anyway, so washing is not necessary.

Image: iStock/Halfpoint

Nutrition myths in check. Brown cane sugar is experiencing a hype. Almost every café now offers brown sugar alongside white sugar for coffee. But why? In fact, the health benefits are minimal. Both types of sugar contain almost the same amount of calories and nutrients. Brown sugar is therefore neither noticeably healthier nor more sustainable.

Brown cane sugar is experiencing a hype. Almost every café now offers brown sugar alongside white sugar for coffee. But why? In fact, the health benefits are minimal. Both types of sugar contain almost the same amount of calories and nutrients. Brown sugar is therefore neither noticeably healthier nor more sustainable.

Image: iStock/MIND_AND_I

Nutrition myths in check. Occasional drinkers often justify their alcohol consumption with the mistaken belief that a glass of wine a day is good for your health. This is often claimed for red wine in particular, which contains many antioxidants. In reality, however, the negative effect that alcohol has on health outweighs the benefits.

Occasional drinkers often justify their alcohol consumption with the mistaken belief that a glass of wine a day is good for your health. This is often claimed for red wine in particular, which contains many antioxidants. In reality, however, the negative effect that alcohol has on health outweighs the benefits.

Image: Finn Winkler/dpa

Nutrition myths in check. "<em>An apple a day keeps the doctor away</em>" - of course, this saying should not be taken quite literally. Most people are probably aware that a healthy lifestyle involves more than just an apple a day. However, "<em>An apple a day</em>" is definitely a good approach, which can be supplemented by exercise and a generally balanced diet.

"An apple a day keeps the doctor away" - of course, this saying should not be taken quite literally. Most people are probably aware that a healthy lifestyle involves more than just an apple a day. However, "An apple a day" is definitely a good approach, which can be supplemented by exercise and a generally balanced diet.

Image: sda

Nutrition myths in check. Some myths are obviously just myths. In other cases, it is more difficult to distinguish between them. Is milk really a pick-me-up? Does trail mix stimulate brain function? Do gummy bears contain pork? The list of questions could go on and on. Some supposed facts are in fact famous advertising slogans or simply persistent rumors.

Some myths are obviously just myths. In other cases, it is more difficult to distinguish between them. Is milk really a pick-me-up? Does trail mix stimulate brain function? Do gummy bears contain pork? The list of questions could go on and on. Some supposed facts are in fact famous advertising slogans or simply persistent rumors.

Image: iStock/AndreyPopov

Nutrition myths in check. In any case, advertising plays an important role in the creation of myths. Slogans such as "Milk makes tired girls perk up" have become deeply engrained in the minds of many consumers. As the dairy industry repeatedly advertises how important milk is for children's development, some actually believe that even sweet products such as "milk slices" are healthy.

In any case, advertising plays an important role in the creation of myths. Slogans such as "Milk makes tired girls perk up" have become deeply engrained in the minds of many consumers. As the dairy industry repeatedly advertises how important milk is for children's development, some actually believe that even sweet products such as "milk slices" are healthy.

Image: iStock/gorodenkoff

Nutrition myths in check. Consumers should therefore be careful what they buy or avoid and for what reason. Although everything can be checked quickly on the internet these days, not all sources of information on the internet are reputable.

Consumers should therefore be careful what they buy or avoid and for what reason. Although everything can be checked quickly on the internet these days, not all sources of information on the internet are reputable.

Image: sda

Nutrition myths in check
Nutrition myths in check. What happens to chewing gum in the stomach? There are many childhood myths about this. One claims that swallowed chewing gum stays in the stomach for seven years. Another warns that it can stick to the stomach. Both are wrong. Although the body cannot digest chewing gum, it does not get stuck in the digestive tract - it is excreted as normal.

What happens to chewing gum in the stomach? There are many childhood myths about this. One claims that swallowed chewing gum stays in the stomach for seven years. Another warns that it can stick to the stomach. Both are wrong. Although the body cannot digest chewing gum, it does not get stuck in the digestive tract - it is excreted as normal.

Image: iStock/Sergii Gnatiuk

Nutrition myths in check. The old myth that milk spoils more quickly during thunderstorms persists. People used to believe that electrical charges in the air made it sour - a plausible explanation in times without refrigerators. However, the heat, which typically precedes summer thunderstorms and causes milk to spoil more quickly, was probably to blame. Today, the fridge ensures that milk is completely unaffected by thunderstorms.

The old myth that milk spoils more quickly during thunderstorms persists. People used to believe that electrical charges in the air made it sour - a plausible explanation in times without refrigerators. However, the heat, which typically precedes summer thunderstorms and causes milk to spoil more quickly, was probably to blame. Today, the fridge ensures that milk is completely unaffected by thunderstorms.

Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa

Nutrition myths in check. "You can still eat it, it was only on the floor for three seconds." Many people are familiar with sayings like this from childhood - and yes, we often say them to make everyday life easier. However, the rule does not hold up scientifically. It's not the time spent on the floor that matters, but what it's like and what has actually fallen on it. Moist food on smooth floors absorbs dirt and germs particularly quickly.

"You can still eat it, it was only on the floor for three seconds." Many people are familiar with sayings like this from childhood - and yes, we often say them to make everyday life easier. However, the rule does not hold up scientifically. It's not the time spent on the floor that matters, but what it's like and what has actually fallen on it. Moist food on smooth floors absorbs dirt and germs particularly quickly.

Image: iStock/lofilolo

Nutrition myths in check. Small children eat sand and dirt - it is almost impossible to avoid this completely. So the saying quickly arises: "Dirt makes bacon." The message behind it: A little dirt is supposed to strengthen the immune system. But it's not quite that simple. Excessive hygiene can indeed be harmful, but one thing remains clear: cleanliness is important - and dirt is not a health booster.

Small children eat sand and dirt - it is almost impossible to avoid this completely. So the saying quickly arises: "Dirt makes bacon." The message behind it: A little dirt is supposed to strengthen the immune system. But it's not quite that simple. Excessive hygiene can indeed be harmful, but one thing remains clear: cleanliness is important - and dirt is not a health booster.

Image: iStock/Zmaj88

Nutrition myths in check. When it comes to motivating children to eat healthily, adults like to resort to creative stories. For example, the classic: if you eat spinach, you'll get muscles like Popeye. Spinach does indeed provide a lot of iron - important for muscle function. But real strength requires more: protein, regular training and an overall balanced diet.

When it comes to motivating children to eat healthily, adults like to resort to creative stories. For example, the classic: if you eat spinach, you'll get muscles like Popeye. Spinach does indeed provide a lot of iron - important for muscle function. But real strength requires more: protein, regular training and an overall balanced diet.

Image: iStock/galitskaya

Nutrition myths in check. For a long time, eggs were considered a no-go for people with high cholesterol. Today it is clear that the influence of eggs on cholesterol levels is much smaller than previously assumed. They are neither the main cause of high levels nor should they be avoided as a matter of principle. The entire diet remains the decisive factor - not the morning egg.

For a long time, eggs were considered a no-go for people with high cholesterol. Today it is clear that the influence of eggs on cholesterol levels is much smaller than previously assumed. They are neither the main cause of high levels nor should they be avoided as a matter of principle. The entire diet remains the decisive factor - not the morning egg.

Image: iStock/Ralf Liebhold

Nutrition myths in check. "Eating after 6 p.m. makes you fat" - a claim that persists but has not been scientifically proven. What matters is the total amount of calories over the day. If you consume more energy than your body uses, you will put on weight - regardless of the time of day. And: very fatty or sweet meals are generally not a good idea, whether in the morning or in the evening.

"Eating after 6 p.m. makes you fat" - a claim that persists but has not been scientifically proven. What matters is the total amount of calories over the day. If you consume more energy than your body uses, you will put on weight - regardless of the time of day. And: very fatty or sweet meals are generally not a good idea, whether in the morning or in the evening.

Image: IMAGO/imagebroker

Nutrition myths in check. Many parents talk about sugar shock when children seem overexcited after sweets. Although sugar provides energy, there is no scientific link between sugar and hyperactivity. Often the two simply coincide: exciting parties - and sweet snacks.

Many parents talk about sugar shock when children seem overexcited after sweets. Although sugar provides energy, there is no scientific link between sugar and hyperactivity. Often the two simply coincide: exciting parties - and sweet snacks.

Image: KEYSTONE

Nutrition myths in check. Many consumers believe that light products are automatically healthier. However, these foods are often fundamentally unhealthy - whether light or not. Even if fat or sugar has been reduced, they often remain high in calories or very sweet. The better choice is real, unprocessed alternatives such as fruit and vegetables.

Many consumers believe that light products are automatically healthier. However, these foods are often fundamentally unhealthy - whether light or not. Even if fat or sugar has been reduced, they often remain high in calories or very sweet. The better choice is real, unprocessed alternatives such as fruit and vegetables.

Image: Robert Günther/dpa-tmn

Nutrition myths in check. It is often said that you can only start the day at your best if you have eaten breakfast beforehand. However, many people don't feel like having breakfast as soon as they get up. Many prefer to drink coffee and eat later - and that's okay. The important thing is to have a balanced diet overall. Not everyone needs breakfast to be fit in the morning.

It is often said that you can only start the day at your best if you have eaten breakfast beforehand. However, many people don't feel like having breakfast as soon as they get up. Many prefer to drink coffee and eat later - and that's okay. The important thing is to have a balanced diet overall. Not everyone needs breakfast to be fit in the morning.

Image: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Nutrition myths in check. Many people wash raw meat before preparing it. This is supposedly to remove germs. In fact, washing is rather counterproductive, as the bacteria are at best spread even more by the splashing water. Frying or cooking reliably kills the bacteria on the surface anyway, so washing is not necessary.

Many people wash raw meat before preparing it. This is supposedly to remove germs. In fact, washing is rather counterproductive, as the bacteria are at best spread even more by the splashing water. Frying or cooking reliably kills the bacteria on the surface anyway, so washing is not necessary.

Image: iStock/Halfpoint

Nutrition myths in check. Brown cane sugar is experiencing a hype. Almost every café now offers brown sugar alongside white sugar for coffee. But why? In fact, the health benefits are minimal. Both types of sugar contain almost the same amount of calories and nutrients. Brown sugar is therefore neither noticeably healthier nor more sustainable.

Brown cane sugar is experiencing a hype. Almost every café now offers brown sugar alongside white sugar for coffee. But why? In fact, the health benefits are minimal. Both types of sugar contain almost the same amount of calories and nutrients. Brown sugar is therefore neither noticeably healthier nor more sustainable.

Image: iStock/MIND_AND_I

Nutrition myths in check. Occasional drinkers often justify their alcohol consumption with the mistaken belief that a glass of wine a day is good for your health. This is often claimed for red wine in particular, which contains many antioxidants. In reality, however, the negative effect that alcohol has on health outweighs the benefits.

Occasional drinkers often justify their alcohol consumption with the mistaken belief that a glass of wine a day is good for your health. This is often claimed for red wine in particular, which contains many antioxidants. In reality, however, the negative effect that alcohol has on health outweighs the benefits.

Image: Finn Winkler/dpa

Nutrition myths in check. "<em>An apple a day keeps the doctor away</em>" - of course, this saying should not be taken quite literally. Most people are probably aware that a healthy lifestyle involves more than just an apple a day. However, "<em>An apple a day</em>" is definitely a good approach, which can be supplemented by exercise and a generally balanced diet.

"An apple a day keeps the doctor away" - of course, this saying should not be taken quite literally. Most people are probably aware that a healthy lifestyle involves more than just an apple a day. However, "An apple a day" is definitely a good approach, which can be supplemented by exercise and a generally balanced diet.

Image: sda

Nutrition myths in check. Some myths are obviously just myths. In other cases, it is more difficult to distinguish between them. Is milk really a pick-me-up? Does trail mix stimulate brain function? Do gummy bears contain pork? The list of questions could go on and on. Some supposed facts are in fact famous advertising slogans or simply persistent rumors.

Some myths are obviously just myths. In other cases, it is more difficult to distinguish between them. Is milk really a pick-me-up? Does trail mix stimulate brain function? Do gummy bears contain pork? The list of questions could go on and on. Some supposed facts are in fact famous advertising slogans or simply persistent rumors.

Image: iStock/AndreyPopov

Nutrition myths in check. In any case, advertising plays an important role in the creation of myths. Slogans such as "Milk makes tired girls perk up" have become deeply engrained in the minds of many consumers. As the dairy industry repeatedly advertises how important milk is for children's development, some actually believe that even sweet products such as "milk slices" are healthy.

In any case, advertising plays an important role in the creation of myths. Slogans such as "Milk makes tired girls perk up" have become deeply engrained in the minds of many consumers. As the dairy industry repeatedly advertises how important milk is for children's development, some actually believe that even sweet products such as "milk slices" are healthy.

Image: iStock/gorodenkoff

Nutrition myths in check. Consumers should therefore be careful what they buy or avoid and for what reason. Although everything can be checked quickly on the internet these days, not all sources of information on the internet are reputable.

Consumers should therefore be careful what they buy or avoid and for what reason. Although everything can be checked quickly on the internet these days, not all sources of information on the internet are reputable.

Image: sda

Many food myths accompany us in everyday life. But are they true? We have taken a closer look at the most popular food myths.

23.11.2025, 16:15

More on the topic

Researcher warns. Bananas for breakfast?

Researcher warnsBananas for breakfast? "Are pretty much the worst"

Health.

Health"Exercise snacks" lasting just a few minutes have a measurable effect

Is the common cold killing you?. Kill every cold with these 10 tips

Is the common cold killing you?Kill every cold with these 10 tips

More from this section

When pills get stuck in your throat. These two tricks make every tablet easier to swallow

When pills get stuck in your throatThese two tricks make every tablet easier to swallow

Column. How gingerbread brought a piece of Swiss childhood to Portugal

ColumnHow gingerbread brought a piece of Swiss childhood to Portugal

Death. Fashion designer Paul Costelloe dies at the age of 80

DeathFashion designer Paul Costelloe dies at the age of 80