What happens to chewing gum in the stomach? There are many childhood myths about this. One claims that swallowed chewing gum stays in the stomach for seven years. Another warns that it can stick to the stomach. Both are wrong. Although the body cannot digest chewing gum, it does not get stuck in the digestive tract - it is excreted as normal.
The old myth that milk spoils more quickly during thunderstorms persists. People used to believe that electrical charges in the air made it sour - a plausible explanation in times without refrigerators. However, the heat, which typically precedes summer thunderstorms and causes milk to spoil more quickly, was probably to blame. Today, the fridge ensures that milk is completely unaffected by thunderstorms.
"You can still eat it, it was only on the floor for three seconds." Many people are familiar with sayings like this from childhood - and yes, we often say them to make everyday life easier. However, the rule does not hold up scientifically. It's not the time spent on the floor that matters, but what it's like and what has actually fallen on it. Moist food on smooth floors absorbs dirt and germs particularly quickly.
Small children eat sand and dirt - it is almost impossible to avoid this completely. So the saying quickly arises: "Dirt makes bacon." The message behind it: A little dirt is supposed to strengthen the immune system. But it's not quite that simple. Excessive hygiene can indeed be harmful, but one thing remains clear: cleanliness is important - and dirt is not a health booster.
When it comes to motivating children to eat healthily, adults like to resort to creative stories. For example, the classic: if you eat spinach, you'll get muscles like Popeye. Spinach does indeed provide a lot of iron - important for muscle function. But real strength requires more: protein, regular training and an overall balanced diet.
For a long time, eggs were considered a no-go for people with high cholesterol. Today it is clear that the influence of eggs on cholesterol levels is much smaller than previously assumed. They are neither the main cause of high levels nor should they be avoided as a matter of principle. The entire diet remains the decisive factor - not the morning egg.
"Eating after 6 p.m. makes you fat" - a claim that persists but has not been scientifically proven. What matters is the total amount of calories over the day. If you consume more energy than your body uses, you will put on weight - regardless of the time of day. And: very fatty or sweet meals are generally not a good idea, whether in the morning or in the evening.
Many parents talk about sugar shock when children seem overexcited after sweets. Although sugar provides energy, there is no scientific link between sugar and hyperactivity. Often the two simply coincide: exciting parties - and sweet snacks.
Many consumers believe that light products are automatically healthier. However, these foods are often fundamentally unhealthy - whether light or not. Even if fat or sugar has been reduced, they often remain high in calories or very sweet. The better choice is real, unprocessed alternatives such as fruit and vegetables.
It is often said that you can only start the day at your best if you have eaten breakfast beforehand. However, many people don't feel like having breakfast as soon as they get up. Many prefer to drink coffee and eat later - and that's okay. The important thing is to have a balanced diet overall. Not everyone needs breakfast to be fit in the morning.
Many people wash raw meat before preparing it. This is supposedly to remove germs. In fact, washing is rather counterproductive, as the bacteria are at best spread even more by the splashing water. Frying or cooking reliably kills the bacteria on the surface anyway, so washing is not necessary.
Brown cane sugar is experiencing a hype. Almost every café now offers brown sugar alongside white sugar for coffee. But why? In fact, the health benefits are minimal. Both types of sugar contain almost the same amount of calories and nutrients. Brown sugar is therefore neither noticeably healthier nor more sustainable.
Occasional drinkers often justify their alcohol consumption with the mistaken belief that a glass of wine a day is good for your health. This is often claimed for red wine in particular, which contains many antioxidants. In reality, however, the negative effect that alcohol has on health outweighs the benefits.
"An apple a day keeps the doctor away" - of course, this saying should not be taken quite literally. Most people are probably aware that a healthy lifestyle involves more than just an apple a day. However, "An apple a day" is definitely a good approach, which can be supplemented by exercise and a generally balanced diet.
Some myths are obviously just myths. In other cases, it is more difficult to distinguish between them. Is milk really a pick-me-up? Does trail mix stimulate brain function? Do gummy bears contain pork? The list of questions could go on and on. Some supposed facts are in fact famous advertising slogans or simply persistent rumors.
In any case, advertising plays an important role in the creation of myths. Slogans such as "Milk makes tired girls perk up" have become deeply engrained in the minds of many consumers. As the dairy industry repeatedly advertises how important milk is for children's development, some actually believe that even sweet products such as "milk slices" are healthy.
Consumers should therefore be careful what they buy or avoid and for what reason. Although everything can be checked quickly on the internet these days, not all sources of information on the internet are reputable.
What happens to chewing gum in the stomach? There are many childhood myths about this. One claims that swallowed chewing gum stays in the stomach for seven years. Another warns that it can stick to the stomach. Both are wrong. Although the body cannot digest chewing gum, it does not get stuck in the digestive tract - it is excreted as normal.
The old myth that milk spoils more quickly during thunderstorms persists. People used to believe that electrical charges in the air made it sour - a plausible explanation in times without refrigerators. However, the heat, which typically precedes summer thunderstorms and causes milk to spoil more quickly, was probably to blame. Today, the fridge ensures that milk is completely unaffected by thunderstorms.
"You can still eat it, it was only on the floor for three seconds." Many people are familiar with sayings like this from childhood - and yes, we often say them to make everyday life easier. However, the rule does not hold up scientifically. It's not the time spent on the floor that matters, but what it's like and what has actually fallen on it. Moist food on smooth floors absorbs dirt and germs particularly quickly.
Small children eat sand and dirt - it is almost impossible to avoid this completely. So the saying quickly arises: "Dirt makes bacon." The message behind it: A little dirt is supposed to strengthen the immune system. But it's not quite that simple. Excessive hygiene can indeed be harmful, but one thing remains clear: cleanliness is important - and dirt is not a health booster.
When it comes to motivating children to eat healthily, adults like to resort to creative stories. For example, the classic: if you eat spinach, you'll get muscles like Popeye. Spinach does indeed provide a lot of iron - important for muscle function. But real strength requires more: protein, regular training and an overall balanced diet.
For a long time, eggs were considered a no-go for people with high cholesterol. Today it is clear that the influence of eggs on cholesterol levels is much smaller than previously assumed. They are neither the main cause of high levels nor should they be avoided as a matter of principle. The entire diet remains the decisive factor - not the morning egg.
"Eating after 6 p.m. makes you fat" - a claim that persists but has not been scientifically proven. What matters is the total amount of calories over the day. If you consume more energy than your body uses, you will put on weight - regardless of the time of day. And: very fatty or sweet meals are generally not a good idea, whether in the morning or in the evening.
Many parents talk about sugar shock when children seem overexcited after sweets. Although sugar provides energy, there is no scientific link between sugar and hyperactivity. Often the two simply coincide: exciting parties - and sweet snacks.
Many consumers believe that light products are automatically healthier. However, these foods are often fundamentally unhealthy - whether light or not. Even if fat or sugar has been reduced, they often remain high in calories or very sweet. The better choice is real, unprocessed alternatives such as fruit and vegetables.
It is often said that you can only start the day at your best if you have eaten breakfast beforehand. However, many people don't feel like having breakfast as soon as they get up. Many prefer to drink coffee and eat later - and that's okay. The important thing is to have a balanced diet overall. Not everyone needs breakfast to be fit in the morning.
Many people wash raw meat before preparing it. This is supposedly to remove germs. In fact, washing is rather counterproductive, as the bacteria are at best spread even more by the splashing water. Frying or cooking reliably kills the bacteria on the surface anyway, so washing is not necessary.
Brown cane sugar is experiencing a hype. Almost every café now offers brown sugar alongside white sugar for coffee. But why? In fact, the health benefits are minimal. Both types of sugar contain almost the same amount of calories and nutrients. Brown sugar is therefore neither noticeably healthier nor more sustainable.
Occasional drinkers often justify their alcohol consumption with the mistaken belief that a glass of wine a day is good for your health. This is often claimed for red wine in particular, which contains many antioxidants. In reality, however, the negative effect that alcohol has on health outweighs the benefits.
"An apple a day keeps the doctor away" - of course, this saying should not be taken quite literally. Most people are probably aware that a healthy lifestyle involves more than just an apple a day. However, "An apple a day" is definitely a good approach, which can be supplemented by exercise and a generally balanced diet.
Some myths are obviously just myths. In other cases, it is more difficult to distinguish between them. Is milk really a pick-me-up? Does trail mix stimulate brain function? Do gummy bears contain pork? The list of questions could go on and on. Some supposed facts are in fact famous advertising slogans or simply persistent rumors.
In any case, advertising plays an important role in the creation of myths. Slogans such as "Milk makes tired girls perk up" have become deeply engrained in the minds of many consumers. As the dairy industry repeatedly advertises how important milk is for children's development, some actually believe that even sweet products such as "milk slices" are healthy.
Consumers should therefore be careful what they buy or avoid and for what reason. Although everything can be checked quickly on the internet these days, not all sources of information on the internet are reputable.
Many food myths accompany us in everyday life. But are they true? We have taken a closer look at the most popular food myths.