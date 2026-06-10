First the great white shark, then the orcas—now the sperm whale is becoming the new terror of the seas. The first trailer for “Whalefall” shows a diver being swallowed by a giant whale and having only a short time to escape.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The film “Whalefall” tells the story of a young diver who is swallowed by a sperm whale and fights for survival inside the animal, with the whale portrayed as realistically as possible rather than as a classic monster.

A full-blown bidding war broke out among the studios for the distribution rights to the 2023 novel of the same name.

The lead role is played by “Weapons” star Austin Abrams, who has already had to fight for survival in other Hollywood films.

The film is scheduled to open in Swiss theaters on October 16, 2026. Show more

The fear of the deep sea takes on a new face. Hollywood has found it in the sperm whale:

With a length of up to 18 meters and a weight of up to 60 tons, sperm whales are the largest toothed animals on Earth.

So they’re perfectly suited for a new monster. The clicking sounds that sperm whales use for navigation are ideal for making the whale seem more menacing and building suspense.

Diver ends up in the giant’s mouth

Director Brian Duffield studied Daniel Kraus’s 2023 novel of the same name, on which the film is based, and worked closely with whale experts.

After all, despite the spectacular premise, the sperm whale was to be portrayed as realistically as possible. Speaking to "Variety," Duffield emphasizes that the whale in the film is not portrayed as a classic monster. Rather, it is an animal that Jay accidentally swallowed.

The newly released trailer already features footage from the first 15 minutes of the film, including the scene in which young diver Jay Gardiner (played by Austin Abrams) ends up in the giant’s mouth.

An unusual decision, as Duffield explains. The studio deliberately chose the spectacular opening sequence to pique the audience’s curiosity about what might happen next.

The film“Whalefall”opens on October 16, 2026, at blue Cinema.

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