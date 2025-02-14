The detergent compartment is divided into three parts, but many people don't know what the right-hand compartment is for. imago images/STPP

The washing machine drawer has three compartments, but usually only two of them are filled. Most people don't know what the third detergent compartment is for. blue News explains.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The detergent compartment is divided into three sections.

While most people know what the subdivisions on the left and in the middle are for, many don't know what goes in the compartment on the right.

The right-hand compartment is intended for pre-washing. This is also where liquid detergent or powder ends up. Show more

Laundry is actually a very simple matter - put the clothes in, close the door and press start. What could possibly go wrong? But there are certainly mishaps that can go wrong with this simple household task.

It's not just choosing the right program that presents you with challenges here and there, you also probably had a question mark on your face the very first time you filled in the detergent. But now it has become routine and you know where to put detergent and fabric softener.

The detergent drawer in the washing machine is divided into three sections. You know what goes on the left and in the middle, but what is the compartment on the far right for?

What goes in which detergent compartment?

The individual detergent compartments are marked with small symbols. There is a Roman numeral II where the detergent for the main wash goes. The fabric softener is placed in the flower blossom or Roman III.

The detergent compartment is normally on the left. This can be added in liquid or powder form. The fabric softener is in the middle.

But beware: not all machines have the same layout. There are also exceptions where the compartment for the main wash and the fabric softener are reversed.

The 3 detergent compartments at a glance Left (II): This is where the detergent for the main wash cycle goes in. This can be filled in liquid or powder form.

Center (Flower Blossom or III): If you use a fabric softener, fill this into the middle compartment.

Right (I): If a pre-wash program is selected, detergent is also placed here in liquid or powder form. Show more

And then there is another compartment on the far right, which is usually labeled with a Roman I. This subdivision is intended for the pre-wash detergent.

When do I need a prewash?

A prewash is only necessary for heavily soiled laundry with stubborn stains, such as work or garden clothing. Textiles with normal soiling will also get clean on the normal program.

The pre-wash temperature is usually 30 degrees. A short spin cycle at the end of the program loosens up the laundry. If you want to set the prewash, you can find it in the other program settings.

More videos from the department