Justin and Hailey Bieber are currently spending time in Switzerland. Their social media posts give an insight into their stay - and at the same time fuel rumors about a possible new start in Europe.

Among other things, they have visited the Audemars Piguet watch museum in the canton of Vaud.

The stay in Switzerland follows speculation about a marital crisis and Justin Bieber's state of health.

According to US media, the Biebers are also considering a move to Europe to lead a quieter life. Show more

Justin (31) and Hailey Bieber (28) are currently spending time in Switzerland. On Wednesday, the pop star posted a video on Tiktok showing him in Geneva. "This is crazy. It's insane. It's so beautiful," he says in it.

Since then, the Biebers have been busy sharing pictures of their trip to Switzerland on social media. For example, the couple visited the museum of the Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet in the canton of Vaud. Hailey posted a picture of a gold Audemars Piguet watch.

In the evening, the couple ate sushi on a rooftop in a Japanese restaurant in Geneva. And then Bieber even gave a concert. A very small one, though. He sang a serenade from the balcony of his hotel. He shared a video of it on Instagram.

According to the US media, the Biebers are flirting with a new home in Europe. "They want to enjoy a simpler life again," a source told The US Sun. "A slower pace of life to reconnect in a quiet environment."

Previously, there had been speculation of a marital crisis between Hailey and Justin because the pop star had shared numerous Instagram posts about his emotional life within a few hours, in which he confessed to anger issues and traumas he had experienced.

So perhaps the Biebers simply wanted some peace and quiet on their trip to Switzerland - and to find out how they like it in Switzerland.

