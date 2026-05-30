Millions of Muslims are currently on pilgrimage to Mecca - for the Hajj, one of the most important religious journeys in the world. But what actually happens on Mount Arafat? Why do pilgrims throw stones? And when is the Kaaba circumnavigated? Our video explains the most important rituals of the pilgrimage.

Christian Thumshirn

More than 1.5 million Muslims from all over the world are currently gathered in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj - despite the extreme heat and tense security situation in the Middle East. The pilgrimage to Mecca is one of the five pillars of Islam and is compulsory for every Muslim once in their lifetime, provided their health and financial means allow.

Hajj between faith and crisis

Due to the war with Iran and the tense situation in the region, the 2026 Hajj was considered particularly sensitive. Saudi Arabia massively stepped up security measures. At the same time, tens of thousands of Iranians traveled to the pilgrimage despite the tensions - albeit significantly fewer than in previous years.

How the pilgrimage to Mecca works

Saudi Arabia allocates fixed pilgrimage quotas to each country for the Hajj in order to control the huge crowds. The journey takes several days and follows a precisely defined sequence: from prayers on Mount Arafat to the symbolic stoning of the devil and the circumambulation of the Kaaba in Mecca.

Our video explains the most important rituals of the Hajj - with impressive images of one of the biggest religious events in the world.

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