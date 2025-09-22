Ernie Reinhardt turns 70: The man who is Lilo Wanders Ernie Reinhardt, as Hamburg and TV Germany know him. Image: dpa Lilo Wanders - not just a Kiez great. Image: dpa The figure of Lilo Wanders is inextricably linked with the Kiez. Image: dpa Ernie Reinhardt turns 70: The man who is Lilo Wanders Ernie Reinhardt, as Hamburg and TV Germany know him. Image: dpa Lilo Wanders - not just a Kiez great. Image: dpa The figure of Lilo Wanders is inextricably linked with the Kiez. Image: dpa

This star has more to offer than "Wa(h)re Liebe": With charm and wit, Ernie Reinhardt, aka Lilo Wanders, is still committed to humanity today. The artist is 70 years old today.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As Lilo Wanders , Ernie Reinhardt spoke on television about porn films, erotic practices and everything to do with sex.

Now the travesty artist has a recommendation for teenagers and young adults for his 70th birthday.

"Puberty and early adulthood really are confused years. And the fact that children are already on porn sites with one or two clicks and think that this is life, this is love, is of course frightening and terrible," says Reinhardt. Show more

When Ernie Reinhardt walks through the streets of Hamburg in his everyday clothes, hardly anyone is likely to recognize him.

But it's a completely different story when he's slipped into his signature role and is out and about as the glamorously frivolous entertainer Lilo Wanders. Then there is a big hello, especially on the Reeperbahn.

Reinhardt sold out shows there for years as the platinum blonde travesty star in the Schmidt Theater, which he co-founded. Television audiences are particularly familiar with "die Wanders" as an expert on the Vox show "Wa(h)re Liebe".

For ten years - from 1994 to 2004 - she chatted in a relaxed, honest, charming and cheeky manner about porn films, swingers clubs, erotic practices and much more. Ernie Reinhardt turns 70 today.

Reinhardt: "It's yet another new dawn"

And instead of reclining in an armchair and doing senior citizen gymnastics, the actor is concentrating on packing boxes to move - and planning lots of readings in northern Germany. "It's yet another new departure," Reinhardt tells the German Press Agency in Hamburg.

The travesty artist has just sold his farm in Altes Land, Lower Saxony, just outside the Hanseatic city. He seems relaxed. He has achieved a lot in the past few months and has come to terms with himself and his life.

On September 17, Reinhardt - who is homosexual but has been in an open marriage with his wife Brigitte since 1985 and is the father of three grown-up children - presented his autobiography "Waren Sie nicht mal Lilo Wanders?" in Hamburg. (Goldmann Verlag) in Hamburg.

Many media appointments are lined up. He celebrates his birthday in style at a gala in Frankfurt an der Oder. "I never thought my life would take off like this," says Ernie Reinhardt with a laugh.

From the provinces to the spotlight

And how is he doing with all this? "So many things are falling into place. I'm constantly on the move," he said shortly before his 70th birthday. It is fitting that the artist has almost finished a new stage solo.

However, he notes that, due to his age, he wants to gradually retire. In his pleasantly unpretentious and noticeably open memoirs - and also in conversation - we experience Reinhardt as a highly sensitive, surprisingly shy person who often felt unloved. After a middle-class youth overshadowed by deaths, emotional coldness at home and poverty, he found his way to becoming a diva.

However, becoming aware of being a gay boy was not exactly easier for him in the Lüneburg Heath. "At some point I discovered that when I'm someone else, I can be 'me'. That's why I wanted to go on stage," the artist, who was born in Celle and mostly grew up in what is now Bad Fallingbostel, explains to dpa.

"And I also know what depression and basic loneliness means, time and time again. But then there's the sense of duty I was brought up with - not being allowed to give in."

The appreciation he was able to experience on stage was therefore a blessing. Success and people's affection gave him more self-esteem and self-confidence, reveals the entertainer with his bright-sounding voice.

In 2023, he was awarded the Jürgen von Manger Prize for his life's work in the Ruhr town of Herne. Reinhardt is also the initiator, co-founder and chairman of the "Come Out! Foundation" (Mülheim), which has been supporting young people in their otherness since 2021.

Subversive with heart and wit

But the road to the top was long and rocky. A suicide attempt at the age of 18 was the low point of his early years. Reinhardt, who is still a bookworm today, later began studying library science in Hamburg, which he abandoned.

In the Hanseatic city, he explored the gay scene of the 1970s - also in its political fight against the repeatedly modified Paragraph 175. He sang in the fag choir, met the activist Corny Littmann and played with him in the free group "Familie Schmidt". This led to the founding of the Kiez-Bühne Schmidt Theater near the Reeperbahn on August 8, 1988.

Lilo Wanders also saw the light of day there - Reinhardt initially created her as a shrill caricature of the war and post-war singer Künneke ("Sing, Nachtigall, sing").

Lilo Wanders is a reflection of his inner self

For the "Wa(h)re Liebe" episodes that aired at night, however, the artist developed "the Wanders" further, making her more complex and warm-hearted - ultimately as a reflection of his own inner self, says Reinhardt.

Because in the programs, in which he found some of the raunchy contributions to be borderline, he wanted to appear respectful.

To enlighten, to break down prejudices, to provoke - yes. But in an amusing and subversive way. "I didn't want to do it with a club," recalls the presenter, "and I'm not a fighter anyway. Although my heart beats on the left." With a charming Wanders laugh, he says: "You need empathy and humor for an abdominal magazine like this. I've always had the healthy distance of a corpse washer."

Hamburg's Senator for Culture and Media, Carsten Brosda (SPD), also paid tribute to the artist. "In Lilo Wanders, Ernie Reinhardt created a true art and cult figure whose path is inextricably linked to the Reeperbahn and Schmidt's Tivoli. He had an impact far beyond Hamburg's borders and made a significant contribution to the visibility and acceptance of queer people," explained Brosda when asked by dpa.

He continued: "With a lot of warm-hearted humor, Lilo Wanders shows us time and again how wonderful a colorful, diverse society is, in which everyone can live and love as they please."

Love - a touching of souls

And what does Reinhardt mean by true love today? "It's not self-abandonment," he answers, "but rather two souls touching each other - in the short or long term." He has experienced deep connection with a man three times in his life - and then years of heartache.

How does he see the relationship between love and sex? "Sex can be like a visit to the snack bar - quickly satisfy your hunger and then forget about it. That's not my ambition," says Reinhardt, "but of course I understand it - if everyone involved wants it."

And the 70-year-old adds: "But once you've experienced the other side, the celebrated dinner, you realize that it's a step above that."

