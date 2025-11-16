What do the secret codes "Dead Head", "Hugo" or "Jim Wilson" actually mean? Flight attendants and pilots use secret terms during flight operations - so that passengers don't notice everything.
In certain cases, the flight team refers to so-called "dead heads". However, the obvious assumption that this refers to a deceased person on board is incorrect. A "dead head" refers to a crew member who is not currently on duty but is only flying along or being flown to another location for a mission.
However, another code word is used to describe a dead body or a dead person on board: "Hugo". In the event that a corpse has to be transported by plane or a passenger actually dies on board, the crew calls this incident "Hugo". The secret code is an abbreviation of the first letters of the two words "Human Gone".
"Hugo" is mainly used in German air traffic as a code word for a deceased person. If a corpse is transported in an aircraft with an English-speaking crew, there is another term for it: "Jim Wilson". This code cannot be decoded immediately: The name comes from the name of the flight coffins that transport corpses packed in ice.
According to other sources, the "Hugo", which is mainly used by German-speaking crews, is decoded differently: as an acronym for "object that died unexpectedly today". In international airspace, dead passengers on board are described with the abbreviation "HR", i.e. "Human Remains". Translated, this means "mortal remains".
Every year, around 50,000 bodies are transported from A to B by plane worldwide. One of the largest airports for this type of unusual freight is Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, which has its own mortuary. Around 2000 dead bodies are transported from this airport every year.
The loudspeaker announcements often mention HC. This is short for "headcount". HC is used to announce the number of passengers - with the exception of babies sitting on their parents' laps.
Many might assume that the following code word describes a cute baby. But it actually describes the exact opposite. "Baby Jesus" is a secret term for a pampered and spoiled child. The code is used by the flight crew when a problem child is detected who is likely to cry or throw a tantrum during the flight.
There are also a variety of codes and technical terms for individual areas of the aircraft. "Galley" means galley and the "bin" does not describe a garbage can, as the English word suggests, but the luggage compartment above the seating area. There are also separate words for the on-board toilet and other utensils as part of a secret language.
Most passengers have no idea what the term "Delta defective" means on a flight. The term is a code word for the statement: Toilet D is broken and is temporarily closed.
"Extensions" is a well-known term from the hairdressing sector and describes hair extensions. It is therefore not surprising that the term "Passenger 11Alpha needs extensions" is not immediately understood on the plane. The term is used when a passenger in row 11 in seat A needs an extension belt.
Everyone knows it: the scrutinizing look of the aircraft crew as they walk through the aisles and check that all passengers are seated and properly strapped in for take-off and landing. This check is also known among the members as the "crotch watch".
"Miracle flight" is a somewhat cynical term for a person in a wheelchair. This term describes the situation when people in wheelchairs are let past long queues at check-in or passport control. But as soon as the plane has landed, these people can move around without any problems and without a wheelchair. The reason for the spontaneous recovery: a "miracle flight".
Even after strenuous long-haul flights, flight attendants always look fresh-faced and pretty. This is partly due to the so-called "landing lips". Make-up and lipstick are applied again shortly before landing. This also enhances the outfit: stilettos are only worn during the welcome and farewell greetings.
There are also secret codes of airplane members that apparently refer to the appearance of passengers. Phrases such as: "I might do 7 days in Denmark" are used to express interest in passengers. This means something like: "I like the passenger in seat 7D". Another code: "I might do 5 days in America". Then the passenger of desire is probably sitting in seat 5A.
The same applies to the term "hot coffee". Airplane crews allegedly use this term not to refer to a hot drink, but also to a "hot" looking passenger.
"Slam clicker" is the secret term for a boring crew member who prefers to stay alone instead of spending time with the whole crew. The term is mainly used for overnight stays, when "slam clickers" prefer to stay in their hotel room. "Slam" is an abbreviation for "slams the door" and "clicker" is an abbreviation for "clicks the lock".
The actual meaning of this code is not so far-fetched and can perhaps be guessed for yourself. Senior mom" refers to a flight attendant who has many years of experience in her profession. An older steward, on the other hand, is generally referred to as a "senior". "Senior Mamas" are apparently considered to be somewhat stricter than younger flight attendants.
Special codes are also used to describe dangerous situations. For example, a special light comes on at the front of the cabin in the event of an emergency. The term "cactus" is often used by the flight crew. The word is used specifically for medical emergencies involving passengers whose lives are in danger.
So-called transponder codes, which can be set by the pilots, are also used for emergencies. The number combination 7700, for example, is used as an alarm for all air traffic controllers. It lights up on the air traffic control radar and signals an emergency. The number sequence 7600, on the other hand, stands for a radio failure and 7500 codes a hijacking of the aircraft.
Certain codes must have international validity so that communication is possible throughout the airspace and can function smoothly. "Slot" or "CTOT" are also among these secret codes that designate time slots for flight take-off. A so-called time slot is abbreviated to CTOT in technical jargon. When deciphered, the code means: "Calculated Time Of Takeoff".
Animals also become travelers from time to time. "AVI" is a code word for live animals in the cargo hold. The aircraft crew must be informed of this fact and simply refer to the live cargo as "animal vivant", or AVI for short.
It also becomes problematic when you hear the name "Philip". Because the name roughly stands for "Person I would like to punch". This is the name of a passenger who makes life unnecessarily difficult for the crew.
If, on the other hand, you are greeted with "Ciao Bob" when you leave the plane, you have done everything right. Because "Bob" is the abbreviation for "Best on Board".
More is said on board than passengers understand. The flight crew use secret codes for certain situations. blue News shows you what they really mean in the picture gallery.