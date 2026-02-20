Scandalous Prince Andrew: Arrested on his 66th birthday The British ex-Prince Andrew turned 66 on February 19, 2026. The police arrested him on his birthday. The charge: "misconduct in public office". (archive image) Image: Keystone/EPA/Neil Hall Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released on Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing. Image: Reuters King Charles III has offered the police his support in any investigation into ex-Prince Andrew. (archive picture) Image: Paul Ellis/PA Wire/dpa Prince Andrew in November 1982, then a 22-year-old sub-lieutenant in the Royal Navy, preparing for a flyover as part of the "Welcome Home" parade in Plymouth after the Falklands War. He was piloting a Sea King helicopter. (archive picture) Image: KEYSTONE Rumor has it that he was the favourite son of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. Here he can be seen at an event in May 2017. She is said to have always held a protective hand over her offspring. Image: Keystone The British royal family around King Charles officially distanced themselves from Andrew and also stripped him of all titles in 2025. The former Prince Andrew features prominently in the Epstein files and is deeply involved. (archive picture) Image: Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in London on July 23, 1986. Image: KEYSTONE Their marriage produced two daughters, Beatrice (r.) and Eugenie. Here during their winter vacation in Verbier VS in 1998. Image: EPA Andrew and Sarah Ferguson officially separated in 1992. The divorce became final on May 30, 1996. Despite their separation, the two remained close - they lived together for a long time as a community of convenience on the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor. (archive picture) Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Prince Andrew and his daughters at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in London on April 29, 2011. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Gero Breloer Scandalous Prince Andrew: Arrested on his 66th birthday The British ex-Prince Andrew turned 66 on February 19, 2026. The police arrested him on his birthday. The charge: "misconduct in public office". (archive image) Image: Keystone/EPA/Neil Hall Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released on Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing. Image: Reuters King Charles III has offered the police his support in any investigation into ex-Prince Andrew. (archive picture) Image: Paul Ellis/PA Wire/dpa Prince Andrew in November 1982, then a 22-year-old sub-lieutenant in the Royal Navy, preparing for a flyover as part of the "Welcome Home" parade in Plymouth after the Falklands War. He was piloting a Sea King helicopter. (archive picture) Image: KEYSTONE Rumor has it that he was the favourite son of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. Here he can be seen at an event in May 2017. She is said to have always held a protective hand over her offspring. Image: Keystone The British royal family around King Charles officially distanced themselves from Andrew and also stripped him of all titles in 2025. The former Prince Andrew features prominently in the Epstein files and is deeply involved. (archive picture) Image: Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in London on July 23, 1986. Image: KEYSTONE Their marriage produced two daughters, Beatrice (r.) and Eugenie. Here during their winter vacation in Verbier VS in 1998. Image: EPA Andrew and Sarah Ferguson officially separated in 1992. The divorce became final on May 30, 1996. Despite their separation, the two remained close - they lived together for a long time as a community of convenience on the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor. (archive picture) Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Prince Andrew and his daughters at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in London on April 29, 2011. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Gero Breloer

Former Prince Andrew was arrested and released on Thursday on his 66th birthday for alleged misconduct in public office. A blow for the British royal family. What happens next for him? The seven most important points at a glance.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested at Sandringham on his 66th birthday for alleged misconduct in public office, questioned for several hours and released while the investigation continues.

The investigation is based on newly released Epstein data suggesting that Andrew passed on internal reports during his time as Trade Commissioner. House searches are ongoing.

King Charles III expressed concern, emphasized the independence of the judiciary and assured full cooperation while further investigations and a possible indictment are examined. Show more

What happened during the arrest?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested early on Thursday morning, February 19, 2026, at the Sandringham estate where he has been living for around six months - on his 66th birthday of all days.

The ex-Royal was released again on the same day, subject to conditions. King Charles and Buckingham Palace are said not to have been informed in advance.

Newly published records from the Epstein Files suggest that Andrew is said to have passed on internal reports to Epstein during his time as British Trade Representative - including documents relating to official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

Prince Andrew was Britain's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to July 2011. He resigned from the post in the summer of 2011 following increasing criticism over his contacts, including with Jeffrey Epstein.

What exactly is he accused of?

"Misconduct in public office" is a legally complex offense. At its core, it is an accusation that someone has deliberately committed serious misconduct in a function for the British public.

Investigators must examine four points: Was the person acting as a public official and was it an official act? Did they deliberately breach their duties or knowingly misbehave? Does the conduct constitute an abuse of public trust? And finally: Was there a plausible justification?

Only once these questions have been clarified will the public prosecutor's office and the police decide whether to press charges.

What happens next?

Mountbatten-Windsor was taken to the police station in Aylsham in northern England. There he was questioned for several hours.

He was released in the evening - but "under ongoing investigation". This means that no charges have yet been brought, but further questioning is possible.

The relevant authorities are now examining whether there is enough evidence for a formal indictment. A decision may not be made for several weeks.

Where did the searches take place?

In addition to the arrest, the police searched addresses in Norfolk and Berkshire. In Sandringham, where Andrew currently lives, the investigation has now been completed. In addition, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, his previous residence, is being searched and secured.

Investigators seized possible evidence such as computers, documents and other records.

What does King Charles III say about the arrest?

Following the arrest of his brother, King Charles declared that "the law must take its course".

In the official statement, he expressed his "deep concern" about the allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The case must now be investigated "fully, fairly and properly" by the relevant authorities. The Royal Family pledges its "full and unstinting support and cooperation".

He did not wish to make any further comments during the ongoing proceedings. His family will continue their service to the country.

What is happening with the investigation today?

Meanwhile, searches at the Royal Lodge in Windsor continue for the second day in a row.

Police gave no further details this morning. There has been little activity on site so far, with individual vehicles leaving the premises in the early hours of the morning, reports the bbc today.

Where are Eugenie, Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson?

Following the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also in the spotlight. Ferguson is currently keeping a low public profile, her current whereabouts are unknown after she has hardly been seen in public for months and has closed several of her businesses.

Beatrice and Eugenie have not spoken publicly since their father's arrest and are largely keeping a low profile. Insiders report that the sisters are "shaken" and emotionally burdened by the recent revelations about their parents' links to the Epstein scandal.

Both Ferguson and the two princesses appear several times in the published Epstein files, which puts additional pressure on the family, even though there is no evidence of any legal misconduct on the part of the daughters so far.

