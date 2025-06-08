Model Chrissy Teigen goes for wholemeal toast with egg in the morning (symbolic image). IMAGO/imagebroker

Croissants, muesli or yoghurt: breakfast is an important part of a healthy start to the day. Stars know this too. Their breakfasts are very different - but always balanced and filling.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stars like Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen and Chrissy Teigen rely on healthy and protein-rich options such as smoothies, wholemeal toast and omelettes for breakfast.

Their breakfast routines not only help you lose weight, but also emphasize filling, nutrient-rich ingredients such as vegetables, protein and whole grains.

Celebrities such as Jamie Oliver and Dieter Bohlen also swear by conscious breakfast options, such as ricotta bread or yoghurt with fruit and muesli. Show more

Heidi Klum -

Lemon smoothie and vegetable broth

Model Heidi Klum starts the day with a healthy smoothie. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

Heidi Klum's morning meal is not for the faint-hearted: The "GNTM" boss drinks a lemon smoothie every morning.

Whole lemon smoothie Take 2 whole organic lemons. Important: Only use organic lemons to avoid pesticide residues.

Preparation:

Blend whole lemons (with peel) with 200 ml water in a blender to make a smoothie. Show more

Heidi's second breakfast drink is then almost a meal. Green asparagus, garlic, onions and a bouillon cube are cooked with water, then pureed - and either drunk or spooned into a soup.

Lea Michele -

Omelette

Entertainer Lea Michele likes an omelette for breakfast. (archive picture) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

US singer and actress Lea Michele ("Glee") likes a hearty breakfast. Her breakfast? Her egg omelette consists of 8 eggs. However, she only uses the egg whites. She also has spinach and peppers. The high protein content is very filling and the calorie balance remains low.

Vegetable frittata with feta 8 egg whites, 120 g feta; 450 g fresh spinach; 2 tablespoons olive oil; 1 red pepper; 1 green pepper; 1 onion and 1 teaspoon black pepper.

Preparation:

Heat the olive oil in a pan and sauté the onions. Chop the peppers and add. Season with salt and pepper. Separate the eggs and add the egg whites to the pan with the vegetables and cook. Sprinkle with feta and spinach and bake in the oven for a few minutes. Show more

Jamie Oliver -

Slimming rolls

British chef Jamie Oliver likes to start the day with a bread roll. (symbolic image) Axel Heimken/dpa

TV celebrity chef Jamie Oliver relies on a healthy bread roll in the morning, which he put together himself and is said to have helped him lose weight. It's a ricotta and rye bread.

Healthy roll with ricotta 1 slice of rye bread; 1 tsp ricotta; ½ avocado; 1 tomato; squeeze of lemon juice; 1 tsp roasted pine nuts; 2-3 basil leaves, season with salt and pepper.

Preparation:

Spread ricotta on the bread, slice the avocado and tomato and drizzle with lemon juice. Top the bread with avocado and tomato slices and season with salt and pepper. Top with basil and pine nuts. Show more

Gisele Bündchen -

Kale smoothie

Model Gisele Bündchen enjoys a green smoothie for breakfast. Christian Charisius/dpa

To get her metabolism going, Gisele Bündchen first drinks a glass of lukewarm lemon water in the morning. Afterwards, the former top model zmörgelet with a green smoothie ... not everyone's cup of tea ... Of course, all the ingredients come from her garden, Bündchen is known as a healthy activist.

Green smoothie 1 handful of kale; ¼ cucumber; 1 apple; 200 ml water; 1 squeeze of lemon.

Preparation: Blend all ingredients in a blender until creamy. Show more

Chrissy Teigen -

Wholemeal toast

Model Chrissy Teigen has toast on the table in the morning. (archive picture) Lev Radin/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Model Chrissy Teigen starts the day in the classic way with toast. However, she doesn't eat white bread toast, instead opting for wholemeal toast. She covers it generously.

Breakfast toast 1 slice of wholemeal bread; ½ mashed avocado; 1 fried egg; 1 slice of raw ham; 3 cherry tomatoes; salt and pepper.

Preparation:

Spread ham on wholemeal bread. Spread avocado puree on top and top with halved tomatoes. Fry the egg in a pan and top the bread with it. Season with salt and pepper. Show more

Dieter Bohlen -

Diet with yogurt

On Dieter Bohlen's breakfast table is yogurt with muesli and a detox tea. Henning Kaiser/dpa

Mini portions for breakfast? Not for pop titan Dieter Bohlen. The "DSDS" head judge relies on a hearty breakfast. This consists of 500 grams of yoghurt with fruit, muesli, a fried egg made from egg white and tea. The star producer is said to have lost 10 kilos with it.

Yoghurt riche 450 g yoghurt; fitness muesli (sugar-free); blueberries; pineapple; kiwi; raspberries; fried egg made from egg white; Earl Grey detox tea; 1 glass of milk. Show more

Jennifer Garner -

Protein smoothie

Jennifer Garner drinks a protein smoothie for breakfast. (archive picture) Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has breakfast with a protein smoothie. Her breakfast drink is particularly high in fiber, keeps you full for a long time and, unlike many ready-made smoothies, contains hardly any sugar - and it's ready in five minutes.

Protein smoothie 30 g vegan protein powder; 1 tbsp flaxseed; 1 tbsp chia seeds; 1 tbsp almond butter; 350 ml unsweetened almond drink; 1 handful fresh spinach; 1 handful ice cubes; approx. 125 g blueberries.

Preparation:

Put all the ingredients in the blender, blend briefly and the smoothie is ready! Show more

