Heidi Klum, Dieter Bohlen and co. What the stars eat for breakfast - it couldn't be more different
Carlotta Henggeler
8.6.2025
Croissants, muesli or yoghurt: breakfast is an important part of a healthy start to the day. Stars know this too. Their breakfasts are very different - but always balanced and filling.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Stars like Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen and Chrissy Teigen rely on healthy and protein-rich options such as smoothies, wholemeal toast and omelettes for breakfast.
- Their breakfast routines not only help you lose weight, but also emphasize filling, nutrient-rich ingredients such as vegetables, protein and whole grains.
- Celebrities such as Jamie Oliver and Dieter Bohlen also swear by conscious breakfast options, such as ricotta bread or yoghurt with fruit and muesli.
Heidi Klum -
Lemon smoothie and vegetable broth
Heidi Klum's morning meal is not for the faint-hearted: The "GNTM" boss drinks a lemon smoothie every morning.
Whole lemon smoothie
- Take 2 whole organic lemons. Important: Only use organic lemons to avoid pesticide residues.
Preparation:
Blend whole lemons (with peel) with 200 ml water in a blender to make a smoothie.
Heidi's second breakfast drink is then almost a meal. Green asparagus, garlic, onions and a bouillon cube are cooked with water, then pureed - and either drunk or spooned into a soup.
Lea Michele -
Omelette
US singer and actress Lea Michele ("Glee") likes a hearty breakfast. Her breakfast? Her egg omelette consists of 8 eggs. However, she only uses the egg whites. She also has spinach and peppers. The high protein content is very filling and the calorie balance remains low.
Vegetable frittata with feta
- 8 egg whites, 120 g feta; 450 g fresh spinach; 2 tablespoons olive oil; 1 red pepper; 1 green pepper; 1 onion and 1 teaspoon black pepper.
Preparation:
Heat the olive oil in a pan and sauté the onions. Chop the peppers and add. Season with salt and pepper. Separate the eggs and add the egg whites to the pan with the vegetables and cook. Sprinkle with feta and spinach and bake in the oven for a few minutes.
Jamie Oliver -
Slimming rolls
TV celebrity chef Jamie Oliver relies on a healthy bread roll in the morning, which he put together himself and is said to have helped him lose weight. It's a ricotta and rye bread.
Healthy roll with ricotta
- 1 slice of rye bread; 1 tsp ricotta; ½ avocado; 1 tomato; squeeze of lemon juice; 1 tsp roasted pine nuts; 2-3 basil leaves, season with salt and pepper.
Preparation:
Spread ricotta on the bread, slice the avocado and tomato and drizzle with lemon juice. Top the bread with avocado and tomato slices and season with salt and pepper. Top with basil and pine nuts.
Gisele Bündchen -
Kale smoothie
To get her metabolism going, Gisele Bündchen first drinks a glass of lukewarm lemon water in the morning. Afterwards, the former top model zmörgelet with a green smoothie ... not everyone's cup of tea ... Of course, all the ingredients come from her garden, Bündchen is known as a healthy activist.
Green smoothie
- 1 handful of kale; ¼ cucumber; 1 apple; 200 ml water; 1 squeeze of lemon.
Preparation: Blend all ingredients in a blender until creamy.
Chrissy Teigen -
Wholemeal toast
Model Chrissy Teigen starts the day in the classic way with toast. However, she doesn't eat white bread toast, instead opting for wholemeal toast. She covers it generously.
Breakfast toast
- 1 slice of wholemeal bread; ½ mashed avocado; 1 fried egg; 1 slice of raw ham; 3 cherry tomatoes; salt and pepper.
Preparation:
Spread ham on wholemeal bread. Spread avocado puree on top and top with halved tomatoes. Fry the egg in a pan and top the bread with it. Season with salt and pepper.
Dieter Bohlen -
Diet with yogurt
Mini portions for breakfast? Not for pop titan Dieter Bohlen. The "DSDS" head judge relies on a hearty breakfast. This consists of 500 grams of yoghurt with fruit, muesli, a fried egg made from egg white and tea. The star producer is said to have lost 10 kilos with it.
Yoghurt riche
- 450 g yoghurt; fitness muesli (sugar-free); blueberries; pineapple; kiwi; raspberries; fried egg made from egg white; Earl Grey detox tea; 1 glass of milk.
Jennifer Garner -
Protein smoothie
Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has breakfast with a protein smoothie. Her breakfast drink is particularly high in fiber, keeps you full for a long time and, unlike many ready-made smoothies, contains hardly any sugar - and it's ready in five minutes.
Protein smoothie
- 30 g vegan protein powder; 1 tbsp flaxseed; 1 tbsp chia seeds; 1 tbsp almond butter; 350 ml unsweetened almond drink; 1 handful fresh spinach; 1 handful ice cubes; approx. 125 g blueberries.
Preparation:
Put all the ingredients in the blender, blend briefly and the smoothie is ready!