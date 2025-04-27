"Crime Scene" check: What was the Sergei Skripal case about? Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) were faced with a mystery in "Tatort: Zugzwang": Was Natalie Laurent's (Roxane Duran) second murdered or did she possibly commit suicide? Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Chief Inspector Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, front) is accompanied outside by Kamran Hasanov's (Husam Chadat, left) sidekick Timur (Bardo Böhlefeld). Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Chief Inspector Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, second from left) was surprised at how well connected the pathologist Dr. Matthias Steinbrecher (Robert Joseph Bartl) is in the professional chess scene. Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Timur (Bardo Böhlefeld) was ultimately convicted as the perpetrator. Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Yuliya Skripal and her father survived the poison attack in 2018. Image: Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images "Crime Scene" check: What was the Sergei Skripal case about? Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) were faced with a mystery in "Tatort: Zugzwang": Was Natalie Laurent's (Roxane Duran) second murdered or did she possibly commit suicide? Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Chief Inspector Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, front) is accompanied outside by Kamran Hasanov's (Husam Chadat, left) sidekick Timur (Bardo Böhlefeld). Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Chief Inspector Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, second from left) was surprised at how well connected the pathologist Dr. Matthias Steinbrecher (Robert Joseph Bartl) is in the professional chess scene. Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Timur (Bardo Böhlefeld) was ultimately convicted as the perpetrator. Image: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Linda Gschwentner Yuliya Skripal and her father survived the poison attack in 2018. Image: Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After the death of a chess player, Munich detectives Leitmayr and Batic investigate in the Alps in "Tatort: Zugzwang". The coroner discovers parallels to the Sergei Skripal case. But what exactly is it about?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The backdrop of a luxury resort was deceptive in Munich's "Tatort": a participant's second died on the sidelines of a chess tournament.

Leitmayr's (Udo Wachtveitl) and Batic's (Miroslav Nemec) investigation revealed the case: Poisoning with a neurotoxin.

The forensic pathologist noticed parallels to the case of the poisoned ex-agent Sergei Skripal. He fell victim to a poison attack with the nerve agent Novichok in 2018. Show more

The fatal fall of a young woman from the roof of the fictional luxury resort "Ammerkrone" kept Munich detectives Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl), Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer) busy in "Tatort: Zugzwang" (director: Nina Vukovic, writer: Robert Löhr).

In the course of this 97th crime film from Munich, the cause of death was identified as poisoning with a neurotoxin. Forensic pathologist Dr. Matthias Steinbrecher (Robert Joseph Bartl) was reminded of the Sergei Skripal case. But what was it about?

What was "Tatort: Zugzwang" about?

The night-time fall of the young Armenian Lilit Kayserian (Sabrina Schieder) took place on the fringes of the Candidates Tournament, a top event on the chess scene. The secret favorite Natalie Laurent (Roxane Duran) from France had chosen Kayserian as her second.

Laurent and Kayserian had been romantically involved until recently, which made the top chess player one of the suspects for the Munich police. Especially when it turned out that Laurent had dismissed Kaserian shortly before her death. A mistake in the preparation had almost cost her the tournament victory, Laurent said.

Kamran Hasanov (Husam Chadat) also came under suspicion: The president of the World Chess Federation thought nothing of women taking part in the elite event. The Armenian Kayserian had publicly criticized her compatriot for this.

Laurent's "fearful opponent", the US American Theodore "Teddy" Boyle (Maximilian Befort), in turn stated that Kayserian wanted to help him prove that Laurent had cheated at a previous tournament. Mysteriously, however, the chess piece that was found in the dead man's bathrobe pocket was missing from his set of pieces.

What was it really about?

How exactly Lilit Kayserian had died remained a mystery for long stretches. It was only when Sophie Jeong (Felicia Chin-Malenski), the assistant to tournament organizer Lars Kändler (Robert Dölle), was admitted to hospital with mysterious symptoms that forensic scientist Dr. Matthias Steinbrecher (Robert Joseph Bartl) had an idea: "Sophie Jeong was poisoned." He suspected a neurotoxin: "Something along the lines of Novichok or VX."

In the phone call with Inspector Leitmayr, he explained further: "An acetylcholinesterase inhibitor. Any reasonably talented chemist can make one for you." It was "one of those dirty substances that they use in the CIS states to get rid of journalists and renegades." The case reminds him of Sergei Skripal: "Neurotoxin on the door handle, he reaches in and bang!"

Who is Sergei Skripal?

Sergei Viktorovich Skripal is a former colonel in the Russian military intelligence service GRU, who also worked as a double agent for the British foreign intelligence service MI6. In December 2004, he was exposed as an MI6 informant and two years later was sentenced to 13 years in a labor camp by a Moscow military court for "high treason in the form of espionage". After being pardoned in 2010 as part of an agent exchange with the USA, he moved to Salisbury in England with his family.

On March 4, 2018, he and his then 33-year-old daughter Julija Skripal were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury. It emerged in hospital that both had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. On March 12, 2018, British Prime Minister Theresa May declared that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the attack.

How were the Skripals poisoned back then?

As the British police announced at the end of March 2018, the highest concentration of poison was measured at the front door of Sergei Skripal's house. The poison was probably smeared on the door handle in the form of a sticky substance.

The coroner suspected the same course of events in the Munich "Tatort": "Sophie Zhong touches something, reaches into something, strange, gel, wipes it off with a handkerchief, thinks nothing of it, then pockets the tower that someone left there. And a few minutes later, her body goes crazy."

How does Novichok work?

Novichok is one of the deadliest neurotoxins there is. It was developed by Russian military chemists towards the end of the Cold War. In its pure form, the hundred or so different types of Novichok are colorless and odorless liquids. The deadly effect of the poison is mainly achieved through skin contact; if it is ingested orally, for example through a few drops in food, its effect is delayed.

If a person comes into contact with Novichok, vital messenger substances in their body are blocked. This results in severe breathing problems: The lungs produce more mucus and foam forms in front of the victim's mouth. Those poisoned also suffer from sweating, cramps and nausea. A high dose of the poison can cause respiratory arrest within a few minutes. Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was also poisoned with Novichok in 2020.

What antidote is there?

There is no time to lose after poisoning with Novichok, as the antidotes atropine and oxides only help if they are used very quickly. Atropine is a substance found in belladonna.

It is used in ophthalmology to dilate the pupils or to treat cardiac arrhythmia. The use of obidoxime (or obidoxime chloride) also helps in the treatment of muscular symptoms.

What happened in the Skripals' case?

Skripal and his daughter survived the poison attack. However, the now 73-year-old is still suffering from breathing difficulties, as his niece Viktoria Skripal told Der Spiegel in 2020. Meanwhile, a British couple from the Salisbury area were less fortunate: in June 2018, the two came into contact with a perfume bottle in which the nerve agent had presumably been transported. The 44-year-old woman died as a result of the poisoning. Her partner, who was a year older, went blind.

At a political level, the poison attack had severe consequences: both Russia and Great Britain summoned their ambassadors. Numerous Western countries sided with the UK and subsequently expelled a number of Russian diplomats.

On September 5, 2018, the British judiciary brought charges against two Russian citizens for conspiracy to murder, three counts of attempted murder and breach of the Chemical Weapons Act.

Emergency services in protective suits after the attack in Salisbury in 2018. Bild: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/dpa

Both had entered the UK under false names a few days before the poison attack. The research portal Bellingcat ultimately identified the two as officers of the GRU military intelligence service. Russia denied all blame. When a third suspect was officially accused three and a half years later, his extradition also failed.

The BBC mini-series "The Salisbury poison attack" (2020) tells the story of the impact of the poison attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal on the inhabitants of the small town of Salisbury in southern England.

What's next for the Munich "Tatort"?

For the Munich "Tatort" team, the signs are gradually pointing to farewell: 66-year-old Udo Wachtveitl and his colleague Miroslav Nemec, who is four years older, will still be in front of the camera twice as detectives for "Tatort". Another film with the working title "Das Verlangen" has already been shot. It is set in Munich's theater world and will be broadcast at the end of 2025.

The final cases 99 and 100 are scheduled to be broadcast in 2026. After that, Ferdinand Hofer will be investigating as Chief Detective Inspector Kalli Hammermann with a new partner: Carlo Ljubek will take on the role of Chief Detective Inspector Nikola Buvak.

