Giorgio Armani at the Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 at the Teatro la Scala in Milan 2022. In the picture: Andrea Camerana, Lauren Hutton, Roberta Armani, Giorgio Armani, Cate Blanchett, Silvana Armani and Leo Dell Orco (from left to right). IMAGO/SGPItalia

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91. What remains is his empire and an inheritance worth billions. But what happens to it? Armani was neither married nor did he have children.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani died on September 4, 2025 in Milan at the age of 91.

He ran his company alone until the end, stayed away from the stock exchange and built up a global brand with over 2,000 stores and around 8,700 employees.

Giorgio Armani leaves behind a fashion empire and an inheritance worth billions. But who will receive the inheritance? Armani was neither married nor did he have children. Show more

Giorgio Armani's life revolved around his fashion art - around his company. Retirement was out of the question for the designer from Emilia Romagna.

As long as he could, he took part in his fashion shows. Retire? Not an attractive life model for Giorgio Armani.

He dedicated his life to fashion, to his art. And he has come a long way: his private fortune is estimated at 13 billion US dollars. His empire includes labels such as "Giorgio Armani", "Emporio Armani" and "Armani Exchange". Armani was one of the richest Italians.

Throughout his life, Armani was besieged by luxury companies, but he remained steadfast. He had built up the company with hard work and did not want to let it out of his hands. The value of his brand is estimated at ten billion euros.

Giorgio Armani was never married

Armani was single and had no children. He had a long-term relationship with his partner Sergio Galeotti. Galeotti died in 1985.

In an interview, Armani said that he had consciously decided against having a family and in favor of his company. He wanted to be able to devote himself 100 percent to his work.

The company's existence secured

Giorgio Armani had health problems before his death. He therefore missed important fashion shows in Paris and Milan.

He had therefore begun to determine the future of his fashion empire. In an interview with the "Financial Times", he explained that his closest confidants - including Leo Dell'Orco, head of the men's design studio, and his niece Silvana Armani, responsible for womenswear - would gradually take over the management of the company.

Giorgio Armani also leaves behind a sister and a brother.

More videos from the department