The new Bachelor Danilo Sellaro (here with candidate Julia) - between palm trees and prosecco, the Casanova from Basel is looking for true love. And finds himself in the process. 3+

There's kissing, screaming and arguing again. The new Bachelor is called Danilo Sellaro - reality veteran and self-promoter with charm. He hands out red roses and adventurous phrases in Thailand's heat. And we learn an amazing amount about the art of finding yourself totally awesome.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Bachelor of the Reailty show on 3+ is Danilo Sellaro - he's half romantic, half reality pro.

The setting is once again Thailand, the channel is 3+ - and of course "Mon Chérie" is playing again.

The first tears, dance interludes and tactical talks are not long in coming.

Conclusion after episode 1: There's hardly a rose between self-love and self-expression.

It's Monday again, it's Thailand again, and it's time for the question that no one should have to ask - and yet everyone does: Can you find true love on television?

The hard fact is: 3+ is starting the 14th season of "The Bachelor" and with Danilo Sellaro is sending a candidate into the race who has already survived more reality formats than many a relationship.

The Basel native with Italian roots, ex-footballer, debt collector and part-time charmer, really wants to find love this time. Or so he says.

3+ starts the 14th season of "The Bachelor" - this time with Danilo Sellaro, the Basel Casanova with Italian roots and shiny teeth. 3+

And indeed: if you look closely, you can learn a lot from him. About love, about grammar - and the art of staying cool while 20 women scream "oh my God!" at the same time. Here are the most important lessons from 90 minutes of "The Bachelor" - for him, her and everyone in between.

1. if at first you don't succeed - date again

Danilo is the Swiss reality multi-talent with the shelf life of a summer season on 3+. "Ex on the Beach", "Are You the One", "Reality Island", "Bachelor in Paradise" - he's been everywhere where there's sun, drama and microphones. Now he can finally be the one that everything revolves around. Or as they say in reality German: If at first you don't succeed - try another season.

Old hand in the reality business: Bachelor Danilo knows how the dating business works. 3+

2. self-love is not a sin

Danilo tells it like it is: "Wow, I'm horny!" - and that's before anyone has asked him. "I think I'm attractive, my hair is beautiful, my teeth are shiny - that's me," he explains to the camera, looking so pleased with himself that you almost want to clap along.

He calls it authenticity, we call it cultivated narcissism. But: it works. Because those who celebrate themselves at least spare the audience the embarrassment. The learning: self-love is not a sin - but a question of style.

Finds himself "mega-awesome": Bachelor Danilo. 3+

3. conversations are good - naked skin is better

As soon as the limousines get out, the improv show begins: Céline in a lab coat (chemistry at first sight?), Diva in a trouser suit at the wheel, Julia dances somewhere between salsa, strip and shock moment - and Nica performs a gymnastics routine that would do credit to any yoga influencer.it remains the same: if you don't stand out on the "Bachelor", you're out - and before the first sunset.

The message? Depth is nice, but on the Bachelor, it's the surface that counts first. Or as Danilo soberly sums it up: "A woman just has to be horny." The learning: if you want to shine here, you don't need a beautiful interior - a good outfit is enough.

More is more: candidate Nica gives it her all. 3+

4. grammar is a matter of luck - and doesn't matter at all

The new Bachelor speaks the way he flirts: emotionally, charmingly and grammatically experimental. He says sentences like: "I have to say underneath" - and the candidates nod delightedly. Because Danilo shows that self-confidence beats syntax. The learning: a charming smile, a few slipped cases - and suddenly even a bumpy "I've thought up a surprise for you" sounds like pure love poetry.

German 4, Flirten 6: The Bachelor shows that grammar is overrated. 3+

5: Self-praise is self-praise

In a scene on the beach, the Bachelor has the candidates guess how old he is. They all guess he is two or three years younger. When he tells them his real age (30), they just nod politely, but there is no praise. Danilo beams anyway - and takes it upon himself: "Yes, I've done well." Lesson: Celebrating yourself saves likes - and if no one compliments you, just do it yourself.

Waiting in vain for compliments for once: Bachelor Danilo. 3+

6. children are ok - problems are not

During a massage scene, two candidates philosophize about the big picture - i.e. about men. The question: What would be a no-go, even with a 10/10 guy? The result: Children? Totally okay. After all, you have some yourself - and perhaps don't want any more. But a burnout? Please don't. "I don't want a man with problems," says Marlene - and she means it. Learning: empathy is nice. As long as it doesn't cause problems.

Children are okay, problems are not: Dania and Marlene. 3+

7. be careful - Switzerland is a small country

They say that everyone in Switzerland knows each other through three corners. On "The Bachelor", one is often enough. In the very first episode, it turns out that the Bachelor already knows one candidate - and another knows another. In short: the probability that someone has already known someone (or more) is better than a good Tinder match. The learning? If you're not sure whether you've been with him or her before: Better ask - before the sender does it for you.

You just know each other: The new Bachelor flirts with a friend from the past. 3+

Conclusion after the first episode

Danilo hands out roses like promises, poses like an influencer - and remains surprisingly likeable. Even when Bex and Samira were kicked out (she had insulted another contestant because of her figure - karma also brings ratings), he smiles as charmingly as if he had just solved a competition instead of breaking hearts.

Screech: If you want to shine, you don't need a beautiful interior - good lighting is enough. 3+

Will he really find true love in Thailand? Doubtful. But one thing is certain: you can learn a lot from Danilo Sellaro and his "ladies" - about dating, about shaming others and about the fine art of loving yourself without blushing.

As one contestant put it so beautifully: "Anyone can conquer his cock - but not everyone can conquer his heart!" If that's not a life lesson.

