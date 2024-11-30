Perhaps a hygienically boiled wooden ladle in use. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

It's hard to imagine most kitchens without wooden spoons. But be careful: wood is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria if it is not cleaned properly. We show you how to do it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A wooden ladle for cooking is practical, but carries the risk of collecting bacteria if it is not cleaned properly.

Wooden utensils should never go in the dishwasher as the material swells and attracts bacteria.

The best way to clean them thoroughly is to boil them in salted water.

For a new shine, rub the wooden ladles with slightly warmed vegetable oil after cleaning. Show more

Wooden cooking utensils are not only functional, but also decorative and add a touch of nostalgia to modern kitchens. However, as charming as wooden ladles look, they can quickly become unappetizing if they are not cleaned properly.

Putting wooden utensils in the dishwasher is therefore a no-go, because wooden spoons, ladles and scrapers absorb moisture in the dishwasher, swell up and thus create the ideal environment for bacteria.

Water and a brush are not enough

Instead, you should only ever clean your wooden ladles after use with hot water and a brush. But even that is often not enough to get the utensils really clean and germ-free.

The solution? Heat a pot of water with a spoonful of salt and boil the wooden cutlery in it for about ten minutes.

These 10 minutes should not be exceeded so that the wood is not damaged. You will be amazed: the water will become cloudy and it will be clearly visible what has accumulated in the wood.

Vegetable oil gives a shine

To prevent bacteria from having a chance, you should use the boiling procedure regularly. After boiling, be sure to dry the utensils thoroughly - which you should do after cleaning wooden utensils anyway.

Special tip: To give wooden spoons a new shine, rub them with a little slightly warmed vegetable oil after cleaning. This not only ensures that they look as good as new, but also protects the wood from drying out.