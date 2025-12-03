A new Netflix documentary sheds light on the dark side of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' career. Keystone/Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted in connection with prostitution at the beginning of October. Now a four-part Netflix documentary provides background information - produced by Combs' longtime rival 50 Cent.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Netflix documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" sheds light on the musician's life and serious abuse allegations that led to his conviction.

Combs' arch-enemy 50 Cent produced the series. He is a long-time critic of Combs.

Combs describes the documentary as "character assassination" and accuses Netflix of using material without permission - the streaming service rejects this. Show more

Starting this week, a four-part documentary about Sean "Diddy" Combs can be seen on Netflix. The fallen hip-hop star also spoke out himself shortly before the release.

What you need to know about the documentary.

What is it about?

The four-part documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" is set to tell the story of Sean "Diddy" Combs and his empire - as well as the shadowy world that lay just beneath it, according to a statement. It features a mixture of archive footage and interviews with former employees, alleged victims and members of the court jury.

At the beginning of October, the musician was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and a fine in connection with prostitution. A jury found him guilty in July. The prosecution had accused Combs of abusing, threatening and coercing women to fulfill his sexual desires over a period of years. Combs had pleaded not guilty.

Who is behind this?

The documentary series was produced by rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson. He is Combs' "arch-enemy", so to speak, and has been sharply critical of him for some time - almost two decades. In 2006, 50 Cent accused Sean Combs in a diss track of having something to do with the murder of Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. Since then, the two have argued publicly time and again.

With the documentary series, 50 Cent now wants to shed light on the "disturbing" accusations against his colleague, he announced together with director Alexandria Stapleton last year.

What do the victims say?

In the documentary, several alleged victims of Combs speak out. They say he drugged them and sexually harassed or even raped them. Combs is also said to have made video recordings of some of them to show later at parties.

Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, an ex-girlfriend of Combs and an important witness in the trial, is not featured in the documentary. She testified in court that Combs physically abused, coerced and blackmailed her during their relationship in order to force her to participate in sexual encounters. A surveillance video documenting Combs beating her was also shown in court. Although Ventura was asked to take part in the documentary, she declined. The reasons for her decision are not known.

What does Sean "Diddy" Combs say?

According to media reports, the convicted Combs is making serious accusations against the Netflix documentary. "The so-called 'documentary' by Netflix is a disgraceful character assassination", said a statement released by the 56-year-old through a spokesperson and reported by several US media outlets.

According to the statement, the streaming provider had used stolen material that had never been authorized for publication. Netflix was trying to scandalize every minute of his life - regardless of the truth, it continued. In addition, Combs had collected footage himself with Netflix's knowledge in order to tell his story himself.

How is Netflix responding to this criticism?

According to the reports, Netflix responded with a statement from director Alexandria Stapleton: "The material was brought to us, we acquired it legally and own the necessary rights."

Combs had also been asked several times for an interview or a statement - without response.

