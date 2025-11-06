The first promising images of the Michael Jackson biopic are here. After several postponements of the theatrical release and reshoots, things are finally getting serious. The film is due to be released in April 2026.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The biopic has already been postponed twice. The film was originally due to be released in cinemas this fall.

Jaafar Jackson, son of Jackson Five member Jermaine, has been cast in the lead role. He plays the deceased uncle in the film.

"Michael" is scheduled for release in April 2026. Show more

Biopics about legendary musicians have experienced a real boom in recent months and seem to be more popular than ever. The rousing "Springsteen" has just been released in cinemas. And at the beginning of the year, the Bob Dylan biopic "Like A Complete Unknown" with shooting star Timothée Chalamet in the leading role caused quite a stir. James Mangold's film received no fewer than eight Oscar nominations, but came away completely empty-handed at the awards ceremony.

Last year also saw the release of several cinematic biographies about icons from the world of music. "Better Man" tells the story of Robbie Williams in a highly original way - the protagonist guides us through the story in the guise of a monkey. "Bob Marley: One Love" is dedicated to the life of the inspiring reggae artist and "Back to Black" explores both the musical talent and the demons of soul and jazz singer Amy Winehouse.

So it seemed only a matter of time before the "King of Pop" got his own biopic. At last, Michael Jackson's many fans can really look forward to it. After several postponements of the movie release date, a real release date in April 2026 seems to be within sight. Among other things, some reshoots are said to have been responsible for the delays. The release of the first teaser for "Michael" confirms that the new date really is serious.

From the Jackson Five to the world's greatest solo artist

The film not only shows his musical work, but also gives an insight into his personality and the private life of Michael Jackson. It does not cover just one part of his career, as originally speculated, but his entire career, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead singer of the Jackson Five to the visionary artist whose creative ambition drove him relentlessly to become the world's greatest entertainer.

Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, makes his feature film debut in "Michael". He is joined by Nia Long ("Empire", "Boyz n the Hood") and Laura Harrier ("BlacKkKlansman", "Spider-Man: Homecoming"), as well as Miles Teller ("Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash") and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing", "Rustin").

What is surprising about the project is the casting of the director's chair. Antoine Fuqua is primarily known for directing hard-hitting action films. His most successful works include the "Equalizer" series with Denzel Washington, "Southpaw" and "Training Day". It will be exciting to see whether he directs his story about Michael Jackson with just as much action.

