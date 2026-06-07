Only around one in fifty people is a redhead. The rare hair color provides researchers with clues as to how genes can influence diseases, pain and aging processes. (symbolic image) Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa

Hair color not only determines appearance. Studies have linked red, blonde and dark hair to risks of skin cancer, certain forms of hair loss and even the perception of pain.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers are discovering more and more evidence that hair color may be linked to health and aging processes.

Redheads have an increased risk of skin cancer and react differently to pain and anesthetics than people with other hair colors.

In a large study, dark hair colors were more frequently associated with a certain autoimmune disease.

Stress can accelerate graying by affecting pigment-forming stem cells in the hair follicles. Show more

Behind every hair color is a chemical mix. The dark pigment eumelanin gives hair black and brown tones, while the lighter pheomelanin provides blonde and red shades. According to scientific findings, these differences not only seem to influence hair color, but in some cases also have an impact on the body and its health.

The link between hair color and skin cancer is the clearest. Redheads in particular and people with lighter hair colors in general seem to be more frequently affected by melanoma. This is the most dangerous form of skin cancer, which originates from pigment-forming cells and can metastasize relatively early.

Skin cancer risk attributable to gene

The fact that red-haired and fair-haired people get sunburned more often explains part of the increased risk of skin cancer. In one study, however, red-haired mice developed melanomas more frequently even when they were not exposed to any UV radiation. This suggests that the link cannot be explained by sunlight alone.

Researchers suspect that the actual cause lies in the genes, specifically in the MC1R gene, which is associated with red hair and an increased risk of melanoma.

Nevertheless, there is no all-clear for people with dark hair. They can also develop melanoma. Hair color is just one risk factor among many.

Anesthesia works differently

The findings on the sensation of pain are also astounding. People with red and sometimes blonde hair seem to experience pain differently than people with darker hair colors. Researchers once again attribute this to the MC1R gene variant.

In animal experiments, researchers observed changes in the body's own pain regulation. Among other things, they found more opioid receptors that can dampen pain. This could explain why redheads have a higher pain tolerance in certain situations.

However, things are not quite that simple. Other studies have come to the conclusion that people with red hair may also be less sensitive to certain painkillers and anaesthetics. Some studies even suggest that they require more anaesthetics on average during operations. One study speaks of around 20 percent more.

Redheads are more afraid of the dentist

The difference could also be noticeable at the dentist. It has been observed that people with the red MC1R variant are more afraid of dental treatment.

One possible explanation being discussed is that local anesthetics may be less effective in some cases. However, the connection has not yet been conclusively clarified scientifically.

On the one hand, redheads may be able to tolerate pain better in some situations - but may also require stronger or differently dosed anaesthetics.

Dark-haired people lose hair more often

People with dark hair have a different statistical risk, regardless of their ethnicity. A study with data from over 500,000 people in 2024 showed that people with black hair were more frequently affected by alopecia areata.

This is circular hair loss, an autoimmune disease in which round bald patches suddenly appear.

It is not yet clear why darker hair colors occur more frequently with the disease.

Stress influences gray hair

The fact that stress can cause gray hair has long been considered a myth. However, there is now scientific evidence that there may actually be something to it.

Researchers suspect that prolonged stress accelerates the ageing process of hair. When the body goes into the well-known "fight or flight" mode, the neurotransmitter noradrenaline is increasingly released. This can damage the stem cells that are responsible for producing hair color.

These cells are gradually lost in the course of life anyway. At some point, the hair follicles produce less and less melanin, the pigment responsible for hair color. The hair first turns gray and later white.

Sooner or later we all get it: gray hair. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn/Illustration

The good news is that hair that has already grown does not suddenly turn gray due to stress. However, if you are under pressure for a long time, you could accelerate the natural greying process.

It is not possible to prevent graying completely. However, according to dermatologists, a balanced diet, sufficient sleep and refraining from smoking could help to delay the first gray hairs a little longer.