Instead of the hustle and bustle of the city and a permanent program, more and more people are opting for quiet vacations in nature. The buzzword here is "Calmcation" - and is intended to be much more than just a wellness weekend.

Calmcations combine vacations with conscious tranquillity and nature experiences.

Providers in Europe, Australia and Asia are focusing on tiny houses and off-grid cabins.

Travelers from Switzerland are also increasingly booking retreats in the countryside. Show more

Some vacations are all about relaxation. And then there are trips after which you want three weeks of relaxation on top. But although destinations in big cities with lots of hustle and bustle are fascinating, according to the BBC there is a shift towards quiet and serene places: calmcations are the trend. The word is made up of the two words "calm" and "vacation".

Calmcation is not just a new term for wellness vacations, however. Instead, calm vacations are all about actively finding yourself in the middle of nature. When asked by mycation, Airbnb confirmed that rural regions are becoming increasingly popular with travelers from Switzerland. Booking requests for locations in the mountains and countryside increased by a good 25 percent compared to last summer. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies noise pollution - especially from traffic - as the second most important cause of health problems in Western Europe. Those who follow the travel trend of Calmcation prioritize their health and avoid sensory overload.

Forest, meadow, water: so you can enjoy a peaceful vacation

One provider that specializes in Calmcations is the German platform Raus. It lists places near major German cities where you can enjoy your time outdoors in cozy cabins in the middle of nature. Forests, meadows, farms: the concept of Raus is to create a little oasis of calm for people who don't have one in their hectic everyday lives.

The company Unplugged also offers retreats in the UK and Spain. The two founders suffered from burnout and founded the travel provider as a result. There is no Wi-Fi or TV in the cabins - instead there is nature, books and time for yourself. The idea is for people to escape their constant availability and find space for relaxation and reflection.

Wild nature is predestined for Calmation

For many, Australia is a place of longing and is inextricably linked with wilderness and untouched nature. So it's no wonder that the concept of Calmcation is already firmly anchored there. Providers such as Shacky focus on minimalist tiny houses and off-grid cabins. You can choose online between romantic locations or accommodation where dogs are allowed.

Burrenmore Nest is located in the middle of the forest on the north coast of Ireland. The stylish lodges of the boutique retreat are raised on stilts between the trees and offer a direct view of the greenery thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The Nutchel Forest Villages in Alsace and Belgium are a form of sustainable glamping: small clusters of cosy cabins in the middle of nature offer simple retreats without a lot of frills and with a conscious decision to forgo comfort.

Majamaja in the Finnish Helsinki archipelago follows a similar principle. Minimalist off-grid tiny houses are being built there, which are powered by solar energy and consistently focus on tranquillity, nature and sustainable design.

If you want to enjoy the rugged nature of Scotland during your Calmcation, book a break in one of the three houses in the Uist Forest Retreat. The accommodation is self-catering with sea views in the middle of the forest. The houses have been built in such a way that they cause as little damage to nature as possible. This allows people and nature to recover. The retreat is located in a nationally protected landscape: guests can observe Scotland's diverse wildlife directly from their private balcony or window.

Kyrgyzstan may not know it itself, but the country offers ideal conditions for retreats - and at surprisingly affordable prices. Although there is currently no central platform for booking, numerous providers of yurts, bubbles and tiny houses can be found on Instagram - usually with easy reservations via WhatsApp. One example of this is the Alto Cabins, which perfectly capture the concept of Calmcation with their minimalist architecture and spectacular location.