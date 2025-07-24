Depression often makes the world seem very bleak. Is the illness contagious? (symbolic image) Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva/dpa

Can mental illness be contagious? Studies from Scandinavia show that depression, anxiety and eating disorders are more common in social environments.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Studies show: Those who are in a class with several mentally distressed classmates have a slightly increased risk of becoming ill themselves.

In Danish companies, mental health diagnoses increased when new employees came from companies with high levels of stress.

Mental illnesses do not spread like viruses, but anyone who has a lot to do with stressed people can be emotionally affected. Show more

New studies from Scandinavia raise a provocative question: Can mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety disorders be contagious? Like a cold, for example? It's not quite that simple. But the social influence seems to be greater than previously thought.

Most people are aware that depression, eating disorders and anxiety are not the flu. And yet researchers in Finland have observed something remarkable: Anyone who sits in class with affected young people at school has a higher risk of developing a mental illness themselves. Especially if it affects several classmates at the same time.

The research team led by Jussi Alho from the University of Helsinki analyzed data from more than 700,000 students. The result: the more mentally distressed young people in a class, the higher the incidence of new cases. Eating and anxiety disorders in particular showed a striking correlation.

Leaders transfer stress

Researchers at TU Denmark found a similar pattern in the professional world. They analyzed the data of 250,000 employees from 17,000 companies. They found that when new employees came from companies where many of their colleagues were mentally ill, the number of diagnoses also increased in the new company.

This was particularly the case when managers were affected. The assumption behind this: They often have many contacts and can unconsciously pass on mood and stress.

The researchers even speak of an "epidemic of mental illness". A provocative formulation that provokes many to disagree.

Diagnosis yes, infection rather not

However, several experts warn against dramatizing the results. One of them is Andreas Bjerre-Nielsen from the University of Copenhagen.

He says: "Just because people receive a diagnosis more frequently after being in contact with mentally ill people does not mean that they have been 'infected' by them. They may have had problems before, or they may simply live in a similar social environment.

Factors such as common teachers, school environment or family stress were also not always included in the original studies.

New study confirms social influence

A research team from Norway is now taking a closer look. In an ongoing study of over 230,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 19, many of these influencing factors were better taken into account. For example, socio-economic background, residential area and school performance.

According to Julian Johnsen from the University of Bergen, the results show that yes, there is a social influence. But it is very small. If ten percent of the young people in a class had a mental health diagnosis, the probability of the other pupils visiting a doctor increased by just 0.7 percentage points.

The performance of the affected classes suffered on average. This is an indication that it is not just a matter of more diagnoses, but that the stress really does have a negative impact.

Emotional closeness does not act like a virus

The idea that mental illness is "contagious" sounds dramatic at first. And it is not entirely scientifically correct. But: people influence each other emotionally through conversations, body language, stress or withdrawal.

People who have a lot to do with people who are under stress sometimes adopt their feelings. Young people are particularly susceptible to this because their social environment is especially important at this stage of life.

Depression is not the flu. But dealing with affected people can leave its mark. If you meet others who are struggling, you don't have to be afraid of infection, but you must not forget yourself. And anyone who notices that they are not feeling well should not remain silent out of fear, but seek help.