Lizzo has long been seen as a voice against bullying and for self-acceptance - recent allegations are calling this image into question. Keystone

The lawsuit filed by a group of former dancers has shaken Lizzo's image as an advocate of body positivity. Now the artist is speaking publicly again for the first time - and celebrating a legal victory.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lizzo is celebrating a partial legal victory after fatshaming allegations against her were dismissed in court and the plaintiffs withdrew their appeal.

Other serious allegations, including sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, remain and continue to be the subject of legal battles.

In addition to former dancers, a stylist has also filed a lawsuit. Show more

After a year of virtual silence, musician and four-time Grammy winner Lizzo has spoken out again for the first time about the lawsuit against her. In a video that she published on social media, she celebrated what she sees as a significant partial victory.

The lawsuit against Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring was filed in August 2023. In it, the dancers accuse Lizzo of, among other things, fat-shaming, sexual harassment and creating a "hostile work environment".

After the allegations became public, Lizzo vehemently denied the accusations on social media. She wrote at the time that she was "not the villain" and that the accusations were "unbelievable".

The accusations are in clear contradiction to Lizzo's public image. For years, Lizzo had positioned herself as an artist who advocates for body positivity and against bullying.

Plaintiffs withdrew their appeal

A judge ruled back in 2024 that the fatshaming allegations could not be pursued further. His reasoning was that the plaintiffs were unable to sufficiently demonstrate that weight was the actual reason for the dismissal. Instead, the judge found the evidence presented by Lizzo's team to be conclusive that the dismissal was due to an unauthorized recording of a private meeting. The plaintiffs initially appealed against the dismissal, but later withdrew their appeal.

Lizzo now celebrated this decision as a victoryon Instagram and once again described the allegations as fabricated. She will continue to fight the allegations "until the truth comes out", the video continues.

For Lizzo, however, it remains a limited success. There are still serious allegations in the room. Among other things, the dancers claim that they had to "endure sexually humiliating behavior" between 2021 and 2023. During a visit to a club in Amsterdam's red light district, they were forced to touch naked sex workers.

Further accusations are directed at the head of Lizzo's dance team. She allegedly tried to influence the dancers' religious beliefs, openly shared explicit sexual fantasies and at the same time mocked people who had premarital sex. In addition, Lizzo's team allegedly detained a dancer in a hotel room to search her phone.

Creative process or harassment?

According to the industry magazine "Billboard", the musician's lawyers appealed against the admission of these charges. They argue that the trips to the clubs were part of the artist's creative process.

The other side considers this argument to be untenable. In a statement quoted by "Billboard", the dancers' lawyers draw a comparison to Johnny Cash: "By this standard, Johnny Cash could 'shoot a man in Reno just to watch him die' and claim protection if he hoped it would inspire his performance." The statement refers to Cash's 1955 song "Folsom Prison Blues", in which he sings the line "But I shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die".

Separately, a stylist also filed a lawsuit against Lizzo in 2023, claiming a "culture of racism and bullying" during Lizzo's tour. A judge ruled last year that Lizzo could not be held personally liable in this case. However, the lawsuit against her company Big Grrrl Big Touring is still pending.

At the beginning of December, Lizzo also published an essay about the feeling of being "canceled". In it, she criticizes what she sees as an oversensitive public, but does not specifically address the ongoing lawsuits.

More from the department