Pictures spark speculation What's going on between this pop star and Canada's former prime minister?

Just a meal between friends or something more? Pop star Katy Perry and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen together at a restaurant in Montreal. Both have recently been through a break-up.

DPA

30.07.2025, 13:12

  • Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have been spotted together.
  • Guests filmed them at dinner.
  • However, the portal did not specify whether the meeting should be interpreted as a love date or a meeting between friends.
American pop star Katy Perry and Canadian ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau have sparked speculation with an alleged dinner date. The portal "tmz.com" published photos that allegedly show the two celebrities at the table of the chic restaurant "Le Violon" in Montreal.

"Cocktails and lobster"

The two appear very engrossed in conversation, with Perry listening to Trudeau. "tmz.com" quotes other people present as saying that the celebrity guests were served cocktails and lobster, among other things. However, the portal did not specify whether the meeting should be interpreted as a love date or a meeting between friends and wished "Bon appétit". Both have recently been through a break-up.

According to media reports from this summer, the 40-year-old singer ("I Kissed a Girl") and British actor Orlando Bloom (48) separated after around nine years. 53-year-old former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire (50) announced their separation in 2023 after around 18 years of marriage.

Perry is currently touring Canada.

