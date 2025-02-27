Lash Fary from Distinctive Assets gives an insight into this year's gifts for the Oscar nominees on Instagram. Instagram/lashfary

Those who are nominated for an Oscar but don't win don't go home empty-handed. Because there's something for everyone in the goodie bags worth over 200,000 dollars.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Once again this year, Oscar nominees will receive a luxurious goodie bag - reportedly worth over 200,000 dollars.

Among other things, it contains vouchers for luxury hotels, beauty products and even liposuction.

The gifts are not only intended to be glamorous, but also to support small businesses and social projects, for example with donations for fire victims in Los Angeles.

The PR company Distinctive Assets, which puts together the gift bags, markets them under the motto "Everyone Wins". Show more

Even at this year's Academy Awards on March 3, the nominees who do not win will not go away empty-handed. When the golden boy is handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the celebrity guests who have a chance of winning an Oscar will receive an extravagant goodie bag.

What's inside? A wide range of luxury gifts that are well worth seeing. As the "Bild" newspaper writes, the value of the products and vouchers amounts to over 200,000 dollars. Cosmopolitan" also reports a "six-figure sum".

In addition to lots of beauty products, suitcases and dog clothing, the gifts also include travel vouchers for luxury hotels, liposuction and a 950-dollar illustrated book.

The goodie bags are put together by the PR company Distinctive Assets. Lash Fary, founder of the company, shows in an Instagram video what's inside the goodie bags - or rather the gift cases.

"While our gifts are famous for being fun and awesome, they also serve to promote small businesses, minority-owned brands and companies that give back," he is quoted as saying in a press release.

Helping fire victims in Los Angeles with gifts

This year's recipients include Cynthia Erivo (38), Adrien Brody (51) and Demi Moore (62). They will receive the following as travel gifts: a five-night stay at a luxury wellness retreat in Sri Lanka, four nights each at two luxury resorts in the Maldives and a stay at the five-star Cotton House Hotel in Barcelona.

In addition, there are gifts from the beauty sector such as a 500-dollar membership of the health technology company Function, an Artlipo body contouring treatment, all products from the luxury skincare brand Miage or, according to "Bild", "a 24,000-euro voucher" for liposuction.

Distinctive Assets also wants to do something good with the goodie bags. The aim is to help in particular after the devastating forest fires in Los Angeles.

The goodie bags include a membership to Bright Harbor, which is providing one million dollars for disaster relief for families affected by the fire.

Construction companies are also offering various services and construction discounts for the stars. Nominees can then pass these offers on to those affected if they do not want to use them for themselves.

"Everyone wins" gift bags

This is the 23rd time that Lash Fary has put together the consolation prizes for the Oscar nominees. As he tells Bild: "Most of the nominees will go home without a golden boy. I try to put a little smile on the faces of the stars."

On Instagram, the PR company titles its goodie bags "everyone wins". And even if the golden boy is the main prize of the evening, the luxury goodie bag makes a great consolation.

